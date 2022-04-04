Sri Lankans defy decree, tell leader to go





COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- On Sunday, Sri Lankan protesters defied an emergency decree and curfew to demand the president's resignation.

Police fired tear gas and water cannons at hundreds of university students who were trying to break through barricades near the town of Kandy. Near Colombo, students demonstrated and dispersed while armed soldiers and police stopped opposition lawmakers from marching to the iconic Independence Square.

"This is unconstitutional," opposition leader Sajith Premadasa told the troops who blocked their path. "You are violating the law. Please think of the people who are suffering. Why are you protecting a government like this?"

For several months, Sri Lankans have endured long lines to buy fuel, foods and medicines, most of which comes from abroad and is paid for in hard currency. The first to disappear from shops was milk powder and cooking gas, followed by a fuel shortage disrupting transport and causing rolling power cuts lasting several hours a day at the end of February.

The extent of the crisis became clear when Sri Lanka couldn't pay for imports of basic supplies because of its huge debts and dwindling foreign reserves. The country's usable foreign reserves are said to be less that $400 million, according to experts, and it has nearly $7 billion in foreign debt obligations for this year alone.





President Gotabaya Rajapaksa last month said his government was in talks with the International Monetary Fund and turned to China and India for loans while he appealed to people to limit the use of fuel and electricity and "extend their support to the country."

As protests grew and calls increased for him to step down, Rajapaksa doubled down and at midnight Friday assumed emergency powers by decree. The government also declared a countrywide curfew until this morning.

It did little to quell the anger of thousands of protesters.

At the Colombo rally, protesters turned back an opposition lawmaker, calling out "no politicians!"

On Sunday, authorities blocked access for nearly 15 hours to Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp and other social media platforms that were used to organize protests.

The emergency declaration by Rajapaksa gives him wide powers to preserve public order, suppress mutiny, riot or civil disturbances or for the maintenance of essential supplies. Under the decree, the president can authorize detentions, seizure of property and search of premises. He can also change or suspend any law except the constitution.

The European Union urged Sri Lanka's government to safeguard the "democratic rights of all concerns, including right to free assembly and dissent, which has to be peaceful."

U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung said "Sri Lankans have a right to protest peacefully -- essential for democratic expression."

"I am watching the situation closely and hope the coming days bring restraint from all sides, as well as much needed economic stability and relief for those suffering," she said on Saturday.









