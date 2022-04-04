Super Quiz: It’s Hot

1. A heated frankfurter served on a bun.

2. How hot must water be to boil at sea level?

3. You are advised to strike while this is hot.

4. Hot liquid rock inside Earth.

5. This geyser in Yellowstone National Park erupts regularly with 200-degree water.

6. What is the answer to the Cowardly Lion's question, "What makes the Hottentot so hot?"

7. The Carolina Reaper is considered the world's hottest ----------.

8. Title of a famous "hot" three-act play by Tennessee Williams.

9. This "hot" location is a resort city in Arkansas.

ANSWERS:

1. Hot dog

2. 212 degrees F (100 C)

3. Iron

4. Magma

5. Old Faithful

6. Courage

7. Pepper

8. "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof"

9. Hot Springs