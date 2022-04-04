Three Republicans run for Sebastian County judge seat

Sebastian County Judge

Denny Altes (R)

Age: 73

Residency: Sebastian County for 69 years

Occupation: CEO of the Sab Corp.

Education: Master’s degree in business administration from the University of Mississippi.

Political experience: Arkansas House of Representatives, 1999 to 2003 and 2011 to 2015; Arkansas Senate, 2003 to 2011

FORT SMITH -- Three Republican candidates with extensive history working in government have filed for the Sebastian County judge position, with the race to be decided in the primary on May 24 as no Democrats filed for the open seat.

The candidates are former state Rep. and state Sen. Denny Altes, 73; Sebastian County Treasurer Steve Hotz, 66; and Sebastian County Director of Emergency Management Jeffrey Turner, 50.

Sebastian County Judge David Hudson, who has held the seat since 1998, is retiring.

Hotz has worked for 25 years as a business owner and for 10 years in the Sebastian County office, mainly as the director of human resources. He was appointed to treasurer by the Quorum Court in 2019 due to the resignation of Judith Miller, after unsuccessfully running for the position. He's ineligible for reelection as the county treasurer due to being appointed.

Hotz said the easiest task for him if elected as county judge are the human resources tasks, as he has experience doing that for the county. He said the most difficult task will be finding a solution for the crowding in the county jail, which he thinks will include a combination of alternative sentencing and things such as mental health court to help inmates become productive residents.

Turner is a retired criminal investigator for the U.S. Secret Service. He has worked for Sebastian County in several positions, including as a 911 telecommunicator and Sheriff's Office deputy, and has been in the county judge's office the last 14 years. Turner also has been a member of the Greenwood School Board since 2010 and is a volunteer firefighter and medical responder with the Greenwood Rural Fire Department.

Turner said it will be easy for him to work with the sheriff's office, as he already has relationships with the staff. He agreed jail crowding will be a big issue, and the county may have to expand or build a jail.

Altes is CEO of the Sab Corp. in Fort Smith. He served in the state House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003, and returned to represent District 76 from 2011 to 2015. Altes also represented Senate District 13 from 2003 to 2011 and has served two stints on the Sebastian County Quorum Court.

Altes said he thinks building a jail will not solve the crowding problem and judges should look at sentencing guidelines to see when community service or house arrest would be viable punishments.

The greatest asset in Sebastian County is it's growing, he said.

"That brings more revenue, but that also brings responsibility with it," Altes said. "So we have to keep our roads up in better shape, because there's going to be more traffic. I think we've got a lot on our plate. We've really drawn a lot of good industry and a lot of good people to this area. I think we're in really good shape."

Hotz and Turner both said the residents are the greatest asset -- more notably, the county employees.

"We have jobs, we just need to continue the progress we're seeing, and I'll do everything I can to be proactive in growing business and making this a good community to live in," Hotz said. "How many times do we see our children, we raise them, educate them, spend a lot of money, only to see them move away for better opportunities? I want them to have that opportunity here at home."

Turner said the county needs to examine the possibility of raising salaries in order to retain good county employees.

"Also, we have roads and bridges in the county that are in great shape. Once again, that's due to people. Our folks work really hard," Turner said.

To ensure Sebastian County continues to be successful, Turner said the government needs to use more technology and help people understand what services the county provides.

Altes said Sebastian County should work closely with the Arkansas Department of Transportation to improve the county's highways, thereby helping people who are moving to the county.

"I think moving forward, number one is to make sure we're fiscally responsible and do not overburden anyone with taxes," Hotz said. "So let's use our dollars wisely."

Early voting for the Republican primary election begins May 9.

Arkansas county judges serve four-year terms.

According to the Association of Arkansas Counties, the annual salary for a county judge varies by location, with the Sebastian County judge making roughly $100,810 in 2021.

Jeffrey Turner



Denny Altes



Steve Hotz

