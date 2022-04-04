Toy gun confiscated at White Hall school

A toy gun a student brought to White Hall Middle School on Friday was confiscated, a school district spokesperson said.

White Hall police were notified, but Chief Greg Shapiro said the student was not arrested and the school handled the situation internally. No other information regarding the student's status was available, according to Jennifer Menard of the White Hall School District.

On Wednesday the district board expelled two middle school students. One student is alleged to have made a threat, but Superintendent Doug Dorris said no weapon was involved.

Another student is alleged to have said on a school bus she would bring a gun to school the next morning, and parents reportedly contacted police and school officials after hearing the claim from other students.

The expelled students will be allowed to continue their studies through Google Classroom.