Arkansas 9-year-old Berklee Turner's putting wows at Augusta

Berklee Turner went to Augusta National Golf Club with plenty of optimism, having run through her three qualifiers to reach the Drive, Chip & Putt national finals.

Berklee surged in the final two stages Sunday morning at the home of the Masters, winning the putting competition and finishing second in chipping to secure runner-up honors in the girls’ age 7-9 classification. She nearly holed the first of her two putts, missing by less than 2 feet.

Berklee admitted what was running through her head as the ball trundled toward the cup.

“[I was thinking] please go in,” she said.

Her second putt traveled a bit further, finishing 2 feet, 10 inches from the hole, giving her an aggregate 4 feet, 8 inches and victory in the final event for the age group.

Right behind Berklee in the putting phase was Denver, N.C., native Autumn Solesbee, who edged the Arkansan 26-24 in the overall standings.

Autumn and Berklee were also 1-2 — but in reverse order — in the chipping competition. Berklee put her first chip just outside 4 feet, but her second wound up 9 1/2 feet from the cup. Autumn, though, totaled just more than 8 feet of aggregate distance from the hole on her two chips.

With 19 points apiece in the two events — 10 points were awarded to first place in a given phase, nine to second, all the way down to one for the last of the 10 competitors in each classification — it was the driver that proved the decider.

The longer of Berklee’s two drives went 135.3 yards, a good bit shorter than usual for the 9-year-old.

Autumn’s drive maxed out at 144 yards, good for fourth place and seven points. Kaylie Bae of Happy Valley, Ore., finished first at 159.4 yards, nearly 6 yards ahead of second place.

“[Berklee] took her sweatshirt off a little too early and she got a little cold,” said Tracy Turner, Berklee’s mom, of the driving woes. “She got a little nervous. She’d been at the driving range before that and had drove one 170, but when she waited, it was quite a bit of time.”

Despite Berklee’s sixth-place start with five points from driving (the competition’s first event), both her mother and father, Rob, remarked on their daughter’s resiliency, going from sixth place to fourth before finishing second.

“I think I’m more proud now because of the way it went,” Tracy added. “I saw her ability to overcome [a rough start]. … I couldn’t do that as an adult.”

Berklee got the chance to spend time with several of her fellow Drive, Chip & Putt competitors as well as some of the young women who played in the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday.

Notably, Berklee ate lunch with 17-year-old phenoms Alexa Pano and Megha Ganne, both of whom have already played in the U.S. Women’s Open.

Asked if she wants to return to Augusta next April for another shot at the Drive, Chip & Putt title, Berklee provided an enthusiastic one-word response: “Yes.”