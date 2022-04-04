Up in smoke

Who says nothing gets done in Washington?

It seems as though Congress might actually pass a bill in the coming weeks. The House of Representatives had the bill before it Friday afternoon. And Sen. Chuck Schumer, the majority leader in the Senate, says passing the legislation is a "top priority" with him.

And the legislation? Making marijuana legal at the federal level.

According to The Hill, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said this on the House floor Thursday: "This landmark legislation is one of the most important criminal justice reform bills in recent history: delivering justice for those harmed by the brutal, unfair consequences of criminalization; opening the doors of opportunity for all to participate in this rapidly growing industry; and decriminalizing cannabis at the federal level so we do not repeat the grave mistakes of our past."

Most important reforms. Delivering justice. Opening doors of opportunity for this "growing industry."

To put too fine a point on it, the legislation's handlers have named it the MORE Act. That is, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act.

This "marijuana opportunity" might be Senator Schumer's top priority and Representative Pelosi's idea of a jobs program, but others in Congress aren't so sure. Joe Manchin's state has seen its share of the opioid epidemic, and he has expressed skepticism about legalizing marijuana. And not all Republicans are on board. Maybe they can hold the line.

Of course, the bill would be a money-maker for the feds. Which is another talking point for the pro-dope crowd.

The bill "would first establish a 5 percent tax that would gradually increase to 8 percent over five years," according to The Hill. And: "Before final passage on Friday, the House will consider amendments from two centrist Democrats, Reps. Conor Lamb (Pa.) and Josh Gottheimer (N.J.), to study the impact of marijuana legalization on workplaces and schools, as well as the methods that law enforcement can use to determine whether a driver is impaired by weed."

One might hope that there would be more study on marijuana legalization as it impacts work and school and law enforcement before it's passed by the Congress.

Lest we forget, this isn't the weed you might have been exposed to years ago. What's going around today isn't the grass you might have tried in college in the 1970s, in which you got the munchies and wrote something silly to your congressman. Today's stuff isn't going to have you holding a quiet dorm session on whether trees dream. It's nasty stuff.

Researchers at King's College in London studied today's marijuana and how it affects the brain. Researchers found that this isn't your father's grass, or your older sister's. High-potency marijuana, or skunk, is becoming commonly used. And strong dope can lead to brain damage in frequent users:

"Brain scans of people who regularly smoked strong skunk-like cannabis revealed subtle differences in the white matter that connects the left and right hemispheres and carries signals from one side of the brain to the other. The changes were not seen in those who never used cannabis or smoked only the less potent forms of the drug, researchers found."

No, this isn't your father's marijuana. But it could be your kids'. Especially since more and more states are legalizing its recreational use.

Recreational use. Even the nomenclature is turning against us. As if smoking marijuana was a refreshment. Instead of dangerous drug use.

The idea of legalizing marijuana--and the idea has been around for a generation--isn't "dope," the way kids mean. It's dopey. Always has been. Always will be. Even with congressional approval.

So it appears as though the legislation is bound for the Senate. Let's hope other senators have higher priorities than their majority leader. Like, oh, maybe health care or education or national security or climate change or gas prices or agriculture issues or inner city crime or . . . .

Anything else.

cc: our congressional delegation