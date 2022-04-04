Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
March 24
Daniel Diaz Nunez Siloam, 30, and Blanca Isabella Nickole Whittenburg, 25, both of Siloam Springs
Adrian Hernandez Arias, 24, and Maria Isabel Salazar, 24, both of Springdale
Tyler Scott Mason, 27, and Madeline Marie Wagnon, 26, both of Fayetteville
William Chance McBee, 28, and McKenzie Lynn Kratts, 29, both of Fayetteville
Logan James Allen Shoemaker, 19, and Shelby Kaitlyn Alexis Williams, 19, both of Fayetteville
Jackson Russell Shue, 22, and Kaitlyn Corina Unger, 20, both of Lincoln
Robert Preston Swofford II, 38, and Corinne Olivia Robertson, 28, both of Fayetteville
Payton Alan Wood, 21, Fayetteville, and Anna Janaye Eaton, 21, West Fork
March 25
Asher Dean Bennett, 24, and Alexis Skye Goodnight, 25, both of Bentonville
James Matthew Gray, 45, and Tara Lynn Weaver, 39, both of Springdale
Eric Glenn Mathews, 31, and Paloma Elizabeth Vargas Rodriguez, 28, both of Springdale
Brice Michael Wall, 32, and Jenna Hope Young, 29, both of Springdale
March 28
James Beio, 26, and Althea Sonia Jackreis, 24, both of North Salt Lake, Utah
Randy Lyn Bennett, 51, and Mary Olene Lowe, 53, both of Hindsville
Dustin Charles Burger, 39, and Amber Nichole Davis, 31, both of Fayetteville
Michael Vincent Dubois, 31, and Alyssa Taylor Barber, 21, both of Springdale
Hiroshi Emmius, 36, and Anita Lani, 37, both of Bountiful, Utah
Mohit Gandhi, 29, and Anita Bhadreshkumar Gandhi, 31, both of Fayetteville
Lorenzo Hasiugiulpiy, 32, and Irish Lani, 41, both of Rogers
Joshua Luke Justice, 19, and Molly Rose Leonard, 18, both of Springdale
Andrew James Ledbetter, 34, and Kirstie Danielle Lane, 32, both of Fayetteville
Tunissah Renee Lindsey, 25, Glenpool, Okla., and Mishaela Lynn Taylor, 23, Beggs, Okla.
Tony Lolin, 38, and Amanda Vina Reimers, 36, both of Boise, Idaho
Daniel Lee McCabe, 42, and Christina Angelica Mere, 43, both of Fayetteville
Brian Lee Sims, 32, and Giang Thi Nguyen, 30, both of Fayetteville
Roberto Tamayo-Ochoa Jr, 32, and Maria Guadalupe Patino, 35, both of Springdale
Manuel Torres Galindo, 38, and Marnyee Marinely Pimentel Santos, 31, both of Springdale
March 29
Ellis Turner Bloom, 31, and Melanie Ann Hook, 31, both of Springdale
March 30
Carlos Antonio Campos, 60, and Reyna Herlinda Elias-Escoto, 65, both of Springdale
John Clay Dunbar, 26, Church Point, La., and Karlie Lynn Shingleton, 27, Crowley, La.
Magno Elias Gomez Gomez, 34, and Vitalina Orellana Rugamas, 42, both of Prairie Grove
Luke Thomas Jackson, 31, and Megan Katherine Beard, 23, both of Fayetteville
Austin Glen Keigley, 23, and Dakota Dawn Vowles, 24, both of Springdale
Kyle Dale Lott, 41, and Nathaniel White Jr, 41, both of Springdale
Larry Dwain Sprowl Jr, 46, and Tracee Nicole Daniles, 51, both of Farmington
Alonzo Lavelle Timley, 32, and Nicole Marie Dobrisky, 36, both of Topeka, Kan.
Tyler Dean Young, 31, and Megan Rae Mitchell, 32, both of Fayetteville