Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

March 24

Daniel Diaz Nunez Siloam, 30, and Blanca Isabella Nickole Whittenburg, 25, both of Siloam Springs

Adrian Hernandez Arias, 24, and Maria Isabel Salazar, 24, both of Springdale

Tyler Scott Mason, 27, and Madeline Marie Wagnon, 26, both of Fayetteville

William Chance McBee, 28, and McKenzie Lynn Kratts, 29, both of Fayetteville

Logan James Allen Shoemaker, 19, and Shelby Kaitlyn Alexis Williams, 19, both of Fayetteville

Jackson Russell Shue, 22, and Kaitlyn Corina Unger, 20, both of Lincoln

Robert Preston Swofford II, 38, and Corinne Olivia Robertson, 28, both of Fayetteville

Payton Alan Wood, 21, Fayetteville, and Anna Janaye Eaton, 21, West Fork

March 25

Asher Dean Bennett, 24, and Alexis Skye Goodnight, 25, both of Bentonville

James Matthew Gray, 45, and Tara Lynn Weaver, 39, both of Springdale

Eric Glenn Mathews, 31, and Paloma Elizabeth Vargas Rodriguez, 28, both of Springdale

Brice Michael Wall, 32, and Jenna Hope Young, 29, both of Springdale

March 28

James Beio, 26, and Althea Sonia Jackreis, 24, both of North Salt Lake, Utah

Randy Lyn Bennett, 51, and Mary Olene Lowe, 53, both of Hindsville

Dustin Charles Burger, 39, and Amber Nichole Davis, 31, both of Fayetteville

Michael Vincent Dubois, 31, and Alyssa Taylor Barber, 21, both of Springdale

Hiroshi Emmius, 36, and Anita Lani, 37, both of Bountiful, Utah

Mohit Gandhi, 29, and Anita Bhadreshkumar Gandhi, 31, both of Fayetteville

Lorenzo Hasiugiulpiy, 32, and Irish Lani, 41, both of Rogers

Joshua Luke Justice, 19, and Molly Rose Leonard, 18, both of Springdale

Andrew James Ledbetter, 34, and Kirstie Danielle Lane, 32, both of Fayetteville

Tunissah Renee Lindsey, 25, Glenpool, Okla., and Mishaela Lynn Taylor, 23, Beggs, Okla.

Tony Lolin, 38, and Amanda Vina Reimers, 36, both of Boise, Idaho

Daniel Lee McCabe, 42, and Christina Angelica Mere, 43, both of Fayetteville

Brian Lee Sims, 32, and Giang Thi Nguyen, 30, both of Fayetteville

Roberto Tamayo-Ochoa Jr, 32, and Maria Guadalupe Patino, 35, both of Springdale

Manuel Torres Galindo, 38, and Marnyee Marinely Pimentel Santos, 31, both of Springdale

March 29

Ellis Turner Bloom, 31, and Melanie Ann Hook, 31, both of Springdale

March 30

Carlos Antonio Campos, 60, and Reyna Herlinda Elias-Escoto, 65, both of Springdale

John Clay Dunbar, 26, Church Point, La., and Karlie Lynn Shingleton, 27, Crowley, La.

Magno Elias Gomez Gomez, 34, and Vitalina Orellana Rugamas, 42, both of Prairie Grove

Luke Thomas Jackson, 31, and Megan Katherine Beard, 23, both of Fayetteville

Austin Glen Keigley, 23, and Dakota Dawn Vowles, 24, both of Springdale

Kyle Dale Lott, 41, and Nathaniel White Jr, 41, both of Springdale

Larry Dwain Sprowl Jr, 46, and Tracee Nicole Daniles, 51, both of Farmington

Alonzo Lavelle Timley, 32, and Nicole Marie Dobrisky, 36, both of Topeka, Kan.

Tyler Dean Young, 31, and Megan Rae Mitchell, 32, both of Fayetteville