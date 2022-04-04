Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

March 21

Adams Food Group

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, K03, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: During the inspection it was identified that your facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager. Retail food permit has expired.

Asia Market

1300 N. Thompson St., Suite L, Springdale

Critical violations: Repeat violation-observed foods for purchase as meals individually wrapped are held at room temperature, without the time placed on the containers.

Noncritical violations: No training has been taken for food safety manager.

Con Sabor A Mexico

107 Pittman St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed light shields were missing in the kitchen and food preparation area.

Frederick's One Stop Mart

103 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Grated cheese at 47 degrees in the kitchen prep table.

Noncritical violations: Floor around the pizza prep area and ice cream display has accumulation of food debris. Kitchen carts, refrigerator and the floor under equipment has accumulation of food debris and dust.

Las Fajitas Mexican Grill

5266 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: No hand cleanser available at handwashing sink in bar area or server area. Open package of bacon stored over ready-to-eat items in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Plastic cup being used as a scoop in salsa in server refrigerator. Ice scoop kept in ice bin with handle touching ice.

Natural State Rock & Republic

500 N. Main St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service has to obtain certification as a certified food protection manager.

P and N Oriental Food Market

1209 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Original container of juice, soda and milk are used to store soy sauce.

Pupuseria Glendy's

107 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Ground beef at 101 degrees. Raw eggs at room temperature.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service has to obtain certification as a Certified Food Protection Manager. Handwashing sink is leaking.

Sonic

112 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Drinks stored over to go paper products. Milk stored in the ice cream prep table refrigerator was at 46 degrees.

Yum Yo's Frozen Treats

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1420, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: During the inspection it was identified that your facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment.

March 22

Akira Ramen Bowl

617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Steamed rice dispensing and soup whisk are stored in unheated containers of unheated water.

Amanecer Market

1115 S. School St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Tamales at 50 degrees and should be kept cold at a temperature of 41 degrees or below. Tamales do not have a date marked and prepared yesterday. Spray bottle with chemical product does not have a label with common name of the product.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Bee-Style Eggrolls And Fried Rice

2787 Crabapple Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

El Taco Loco Restaurant And Taqueria

2175 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee is touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands. Raw eggs are stored above a cover container with ready-to-eat food/tamales. Tamales prepared Saturday lack date mark.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Cooler located in customer service area lacks a thermometer. Retail food permit expired 09/31/2021.

Feltner Brothers

2768 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A small section of wall covering behind the table top hot holding units and a small section behind the three-compartment faucet lacks repair.

Jimmy John's

518 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dispensing utensils for mayonnaise are stored in standing water, temperature of water is 41 degrees, near prep table.

Jose's Bar & Grill

1032 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Lemons being sliced without protection for the hands. In the walk-in cooler, there were black beans spilled on the shelf cover.

Loves Donuts

1032 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There is food residues under the icing station and the handwashing station. Donuts are placed in buckets that are for discarding.

Pink House Alchemy

928 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A front bar area for drinks has been added and lacks a handwashing sink installed.

Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing a wrist watch and another one lacks a proper hair restraint.

Subway

1241 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cheese at 56 degrees and sliced turkey at 48 degrees in the prep table. The temperature gauge on the prep table was 53 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired on Aug. 31, 2020.

Wendy's

281 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Rain leaking from the joint in the door frame.

March 23

Lucky Luke's BBQ

1220 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service has to obtain certification as a certified food protection manager. Surfaces inside of refrigerators and prep table are not clean. Several areas of floor and wall in food preparation room are not clean.

Popeye's

2100 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Buildup of ice in the freezer. No permit posted.

Puritan Brew Company

205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Back food preparation area handwashing sink lacks hand cleanser available. Two sausage rolls in unrefrigerated display case temperatures are 62 degrees. Milk in reach-in refrigerator temperature is 55 degrees. Reach-in refrigerator located in bar area ambient temperature is 55 degrees.

Noncritical violations: A sheet of corrugated fiberboard is lining one shelf in reach-in freezer.

Sabor Guacamole

1120 N. Liddell Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Waitresses, after cleaning the dishes from customers, do not wash their hands. Bucket with sanitizer for wiping cloths does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service has to obtain certification as a certified food protection manager. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. Handwashing sink in food preparation area lacks hand wash signage. Prep table does not have a thermometer or it is located in some place where is not easy to read. Bug glue paper is located between equipment with cold and hot food. Food employees are wearing wristwatches. Test strips are not available to test chlorine in dish washing machine.

Taqueria Guanajuato

812 N. Thompson St., Suite 6, Springdale

Critical violations: The wares were being washed at the time of inspection, and there was not sanitizer water being used at that time.

Noncritical violations: Tamales in the freezer have two bags that are open allowing freezer burn of the product.

Wasabi

313 W. Dickson St., Suite 105, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A hand whisk is stored in one of the two hand washing sink basins in the back food preparation area. A tray of raw shell eggs is stored on top of an uncovered container of kale in flip top refrigerator. One spray bottle container of surface cleaner lacks labeling.

Noncritical violations: One of the flip top refrigerators in back food preparation area lacks a thermometer. One food employee lacks a hair restraint for head. One food employee is wearing a bracelet. One of the table top rice cookers top surface is damaged.

March 24

Erica's Restaurant

243 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Rice cooling for five hours 25 minutes at 98 degrees. Cheese dip at 45 degrees in the walk-in cooler. The temperature gauges shows the temperature is 48 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager. Unopened package of raw bacon in contact with a package of sliced ham. No test strips.

Esquina Salvadorena

1300 N. Thompson St., Suite E, Springdale

Critical violations: A large soup container in the walk-in cooler lacks a lid. The meat grinder had visible grease on the parts of the equipment and rust.

Noncritical violations: No employee has taken the food safety training.

Green Oak Center

249 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Several food items expired, such as: whole kernel corn expired on Aug. 27, 2021, and December 2021, green beans expired Dec. 13, 2021, flour expired on April 9, 2021, evaporated milk expired on Feb. 20, 2022, etc.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection M=manager. There is a large buildup of ice in the freezers and around the freezer doors. No test strips. Posted permit expired on 9-30-2021.

Sushi 101

522 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: When fish are frozen on premises owner must provide documentation that fish served raw or under-cooked is kept frozen a time specified under 3-402.11. Sauces in small counter fridge were being held at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: A three compartment sink for manual warewashing, rinsing and sanitizing is not installed.

Taco Bell

331 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired on 12-30-2020.

Tienda La Salvadorena

1300 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cheese packaged in bags have no date of packaging. Cheese, cookies and a black product packaged in store lack identification of food products.

Whole Hog Cafe

3009 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Facility did not have written cleanup procedures for employees when events of bodily fluid release of matter occurs. In front refrigeration unit, potato salad was 43 degrees and cole slaw was temping at 42 degrees.

Noncritical violations: The manager lacks food manager certification through an accredited program. Front refrigerator had cardboard shelf liner on top shelf where bottles of beer are being stored. The cardboard is blocking the fan and the air flow inside the cooler.

March 25

E-Z Mart

1116 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips are not available.

East Side Grill

1838 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cooked chicken that was reheated and placed into hot holding unit temperature is 114 degrees.

Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing a wrist watch. Two food employees lacks beard restraints. Ceiling areas around vent shrouds in back food preparation area lack cleaning.

Eureka Pizza

2615 E. Mission Blvd., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Using time as a public health control; a container of pizza sauce and assembled pizza for baking lack discard time marking.

Noncritical violations: One food employee lacks a hair restraint for head. Food employee is wearing a wrist watch.

La Fonda Kitchen Express

214 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Handwashing sink has utensils inside.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager on staff at time of inspection. Scoop is stored with the handle down.

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

2901 E. Zion Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Hand cleanser dispenser for handwashing sink in bar area is empty.

Noncritical violations: One food employee lacks a hair restraint for head. Two containers for food storage that are stored in warewashing area are cracked on the corners and masking tape is covering the exterior cracks.

La Sultana Supermarket

2111 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained. Test strips not available (quaternary ammonia).

New Mama Tang Restaurant

3482 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The can opener knife has food residue on the surface.

Punjabi Kitchen

2576 W. Sunset Ave., Suite C, Springdale

Critical violations: Five buckets of cooled sauce lacked a cover. The back counter top blender area has food residue on the surface.

Noncritical violations: None

Tacos 4 Life

1210 JTL Parkway, Springdale

Critical violations: Knives in the knife block had food residues on the surface. Chicken strips held in hot holding at 90 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held hot at 135 degrees or above. Five dishes in the walk-in cooler do not have a label or date on the containers. The cutting boards on the food preparation area have excess food residues on the surface.

Noncritical violations: None

Trailside Beards & Blonde

1881 N. Pluto Drive, Suite A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cream cheese was 45 degrees and lemon vinaigrette was 47 degrees in prep cooler two. Handwash sink is missing handle for hot water.

Noncritical violations: Facility did not have documentation regarding certified food safety manager.

Ven Mart

2103 Powell St., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 21 -- Daily Bread/United Methodist Church, 206 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale; Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 6800 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 4, Springdale; Pace of the Ozarks, 813 Founders Park Drive East, Suite 107, Springdale

March 22 -- Living Faith Preschool, 1351 S. Morningside Drive, Fayetteville; Shogun Ginger, 1163 W. Martin Luther King JR. Blvd., Fayetteville; Taco Bell, 1119 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale; The Hip Cafe, 2229 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

March 23 -- Farmers Table Cafe, 1079 S. School Ave., Fayetteville; Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1882 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Khana Indian Grill, 2101 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Life and Healthy Nutrition, 1346 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

March 24 -- Jimmy John's, 4276 W. Sunset Ave., Suite C, Springdale

March 25 -- Circle K, 4315 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville; Sonic, 2924 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Stone Mill Bread and Flour Co., 2600 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville; Taco Bell, 4183 Elm Springs Road, Springdale