Westrock Coffee announces plans to go public

Westrock Coffee Holdings, LLC on Monday announced its plans to go public.

In a news release, the Little Rock-based company said it would do so via a business combination with Riverview Acquisition Corp., which values Westrock at roughly $1.086 billion. Once the transaction is completed, the combined company will be known as “Westrock Coffee Company” and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “WEST,” the release states.

“The announcement today to go public via this transaction with Riverview represents a truly important milestone in Westrock Coffee’s journey,” Westrock CEO and co-founder Scott Ford said in the release.

“When we launched Riverview Acquisition Corp., I stated that our objective was to find a merger partner in an attractive business with tangible growth prospects in which we could invest, a solid market position with competitive strengths, and an experienced, public company-ready management team that has demonstrated a commitment to maximizing value while operating with the highest level of integrity,” said R. Brad Martin, Riverview CEO, in the news release. “I’m pleased that we are able to announce today that we have achieved that objective in our proposed merger with Westrock Coffee.”

In December, Westrock announced its plans to double the size of its facilities in Central Arkansas as part of a more than $100 million investment in a multiyear project that would also increase production in North Carolina and Malaysia.