With masks no longer required at city facilities, Little Rock’s covid-19 emergency declaration set to lapse soon

Signs reminding individuals of a onetime mask requirement at Little Rock's city-owned facilities have been removed and the city's local state of emergency declaration is set to lapse in late April, unless officials take action before then.

According to Spencer Watson, a city spokesman, signs requiring masks at city facilities were taken down as of March 7, the same day the city notified the public.

"With community transmission of COVID-19 no longer deemed high risk according to metrics specified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., has lifted restrictions placed on city facilities, including the requirement to wear masks indoors," a news release said at the time.

Measures declaring a local state of emergency in Little Rock have been repeatedly extended or amended over the course of the covid-19 pandemic, beginning in March 2020.

On March 12, 2020, Scott issued a state of emergency declaration, one day after the first presumptive positive coronavirus case was confirmed in Arkansas. It was the first of many such emergency declarations that followed.

Amid rising covid-19 case numbers, in late June 2020, Scott signed an order mandating that face coverings be worn in public places where social distancing of at least 6 feet was not possible.

However, the mayor's order did not establish a penalty for noncompliant individuals.

Scott's action came ahead of a statewide mask requirement issued by Gov. Asa Hutchinson roughly three weeks later.

The governor eventually lifted the statewide mask mandate on March 30, 2021, but Little Rock's mask requirement would continue.

In May 2021, Scott announced the city's mask mandate would end, referring to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on mask-wearing by fully vaccinated individuals.

However, individuals visiting city facilities would still be required to wear a face covering, Scott said at the time.

Scott later reissued a formal mask mandate in August 2021 amid surging cases and hospitalizations in Arkansas.

This time, his executive order specified that masks were to be worn by anyone who visits a facility owned or operated by the city.

The mayor's action directly contravened a newly enacted state law, Act 1002 of 2021, which went into effect one week earlier and barred local governments from instituting face-covering mandates.

A Pulaski County circuit judge later struck down the law, finding it to be unconstitutional.

The latest version of Little Rock's local disaster emergency declaration undergirding the mask mandate was extended as a result of a late-December vote by members of the Little Rock Board of Directors.

At that time, they adopted a resolution that extended the emergency decree for 120 days, until April 26.

When asked if he thought the latest emergency declaration ought to be extended past April 26, at-large City Director Dean Kumpuris, a gastroenterologist who chairs the city's covid-19 task force, in an email on Friday said he would check with the group today.