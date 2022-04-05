Arkansas basketball signee Dunning inspired by grandmother





University of Arkansas basketball signee Barry Dunning Jr. and his family's world were shaken when his grandmother Helen Myers passed away at age 84 years old last June.

"My grandma has always been that safety net when things were bad or I had a bad game, she always told me the sun would rise again and there will always be another opportunity," Dunning said.

The two-time Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year, Dunning, 6-6, 210 pounds, led Mobile McGill-Toolen Catholic to a 30-5 record and the Class 6A state semifinals as a senior. He was also named the state's Mr. Basketball as a senior.

Despite all of the victories and accolades, his grandmother, who lived with Dunning and his parents since his infant days, urged him to remain modest.

"She always told me to keep a level head and stay humble because God will bless you, and He can take it away really quick," Dunning said. "My grandma was always that person that always had the right thing to say if I was looking for advice."

Myers raised Dunning's mother Helen, her son Walter, who played basketball at Troy, and former University of Arkansas at Little Rock and NBA guard Pete Myers.

Her steady advice for basketball included being aggressive, making free throws and score when the opportunity is there.

"She did put her son in the NBA, so sometimes you have to sit back and listen," Dunning said.

Dunning said his two uncles inspired his game.

"I honestly feel like that's what makes my game today," he said. "The reason why I get double digit rebounds in games is because of Uncle Walt and Uncle Pete always rebounded the ball well

FamilyDoctor.org reports the grieving process can last six months to four years. While the hurt of her passing still remains, Dunning knows his grandmother would want him to live on.

"My grandmother would tell me live everyday to the fullest because life is long, but life is short, too," Dunning said. "We have all these years and when we look up life is short so enjoy every single day and make the most of the opportunities."

Dunning's fondest memory with his grandmother was her taking him to the local recreational center while he was in grade school.

"Especially the summer time, I would go everyday and shoot," Dunning said. "She always kept me playing basketball. Always playing basketball."

While attending his games, Myers would often be asked who her son or grandson was on the floor but she waited to let people around her know.

"She would wait until I [dunked] the ball or shoot a three or do something spectacular and she would comment, 'That's my grandson, number 12,' " Dunning said. " 'That's my grandson right there.' "

Dunning doesn't recall seeing his grandmother any more happy than when all of her kids and grandchildren got together for a weekend about four years ago.

"She had the biggest smile on her face," he said. "I've never seen my grandmother so happy. She was like in her 20's. She was moving around, jumping. She was moving around like she was youngster like me."

Myers shared her love of Western movies with Dunning, and one of her favorites was "McLintock" starring John Wayne. His character was George Washington McLintock, who was called G.W. by friends.

"I started getting into Western movies," Dunning said.

Myers started calling her grandson B.W. because of Wayne's nickname in the movie.

"The only thing she called me was B.W.," said Dunning, whose middle name is Walker. "Then my whole family called me B.W."

Dunning will always have his grandmother on his mind, particularly on the basketball court.

"My grandma is everything to me, for now on, I'll be playing for her," he said.

