Arrest made in 6 shooting deaths

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Sacramento police announced an arrest Monday connected to the shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen others in the heart of California's capital as at least two shooters fired more than 100 rounds and people ran for their lives.

Police said they booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a "related suspect" on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. Detectives and SWAT members found one handgun during searches of three homes in the area.

The arrest came as the six victims killed were identified in the shooting that occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday as bars were closing and patrons filled the streets near the state Capitol.

The Sacramento County coroner identified the three women killed as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three men killed were Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29.

The burst of rapid-fire gunshots sent people running in terror in the neighborhood just a few blocks from Golden One Arena, where the NBA's Sacramento Kings held a moment of silence for the victims before their game Sunday night.





Detectives were trying to determine whether a stolen handgun found at the crime scene was connected to the shooting, Police Chief Kathy Lester said. She pleaded with the public to share videos and other evidence that could lead to the killers.

"The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented during my 27 years here," Lester told reporters during a news conference at police headquarters. "We are shocked and heartbroken by this tragedy."

Martin was not arrested for any homicide-related charge, District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said.

"The investigation is highly complex, involving many witnesses, videos of numerous types and significant physical evidence," Schubert said in a statement. "This is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate more arrests in this case."

Martin was held without bail and was scheduled to appear in Sacramento Superior Court today, according to jail records. It was not immediately clear whether Martin had an attorney.

Of the 12 wounded, at least four suffered critical injuries, the Sacramento Fire Department said. At least seven of the victims had been released from hospitals by Monday.

At the scene where the chaos broke out, streets were reopened Monday and police tape had been removed. On sidewalks where video had shown victims writhing in pain, memorials began to grow with candles, balloons, flowers and stuffed animals paying tribute to the lives lost.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other city officials decried escalating violence in the city while also urging people to keep coming downtown for events like NBA games and performances of the Broadway musical "Wicked."

"We can never accept it as normal and we never will," Steinberg said of the shooting. "But we also have to live our lives."

The gunfire started after a fight broke out on a street lined with an upscale hotel, nightclubs and bars and police said they were investigating whether the altercation was connected to the shooting. Video from witnesses posted on social media showed rapid gunfire for at least 45 seconds as people screamed and ran for cover.

Sunday's violence was the third time in the U.S. this year that at least six people have been killed in a mass shooting, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. It was the second mass shooting in Sacramento in the past five weeks.

President Joe Biden called for action on gun crimes in a statement Sunday.

"Today, America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence," Biden said. "But we must do more than mourn; we must act."

Information for this article was contributed by David Klepper and Stefanie Dazio of The Associated Press.