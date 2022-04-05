Authorities find human remains, man shot at scene of Boone County fire

One person is dead and a man was gravely injured in Boone County after what authorities believe was an attempted murder-suicide Saturday.

Deputies responding to a house fire at 6512 Cave Creek Road about 7:20 a.m. found the property owner, 56-year-old William Len Minyard, Jr., lying on the concrete of a detached building and suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Boone County sheriff's office.

Authorities said Minyard was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment but was not expected to survive his injuries.

The Valley Springs Fire Department, which also responded to the scene, found human remains inside the home while extinguishing the blaze.

According to the sheriff's office, authorities searched the scene for the man's wife, Linda Minyard.

Authorities said Linda Minyard, 52, had been an employee of the Boone County jail since 2015, and an order of protection against her husband had been filed recently and was in effect at the time of the fire.

The remains were taken to the medical examiner's office for identification of the body and to determine the cause of death.