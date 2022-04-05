Biden: For atrocities, make Putin face trial

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday called for Vladimir Putin to be tried for war crimes and said he'll seek more sanctions against Russia after what he described as "outrageous" atrocities around the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

One of the president's top advisers said the Russians had exacted a horrible toll before making a "pell-mell" retreat from around Kyiv to regroup for dangerous forays elsewhere.

"We have to gather all the detail" for a war-crimes trial, Biden said, referencing one of the towns surrounding Kyiv where Ukrainian officials say the bodies of civilians have been found. "This guy is brutal, and what's happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone's seen it."





Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, later reminded reporters that the U.S. had unveiled intelligence in the lead-up to the Feb. 24 invasion warning that Russia would seek to imprison or kill dissidents and others it viewed as threats to its attempted occupation of Ukraine. The grim scenes that unfolded around the capital city show that the concern is now coming to pass, he said.

"We do not believe that this is just a random accident, or the rogue act of a particular individual," Sullivan said of the images of bound civilians who had been killed. "We believe that this was part of the plan."

Biden made the war-crimes allegations to reporters after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bucha, where Ukrainian officials say the bodies of civilians have been found in macabre scenes of brutality. Zelenskyy labeled the Russian actions as "genocide" and called for the West to apply tougher sanctions against Russia.

Biden and U.S. officials, however, stopped short of calling the actions genocide.

"We have seen atrocities, we have seen war crimes, we have not yet seen a level of systematic deprivation of life of the Ukrainian people to rise to the level of genocide," Sullivan said.

The bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces, according to Ukraine's prosecutor-general, Iryna Venediktova. Associated Press journalists saw the bodies of at least 21 people in various spots around Bucha, northwest of the capital.

Sullivan warned that the world "should brace" for additional potential war crime revelations.

White House officials said talks about ramping up new sanctions against Russia intensified after reports of the alleged atrocities emerged. Biden said Monday that he would continue to add sanctions but did not detail what sectors the U.S. may target next. Sullivan said the additional sanctions would come this week.

After unveiling an avalanche of sanctions in the first weeks of the war, administration officials in recent days have put more focus on closing loopholes that Russia might try to use to avoid sanctions.

Biden noted that he had faced pushback last month when he described Putin as a war criminal for the unfolding onslaught in Ukraine after hospitals and maternity wards were bombed. In his remarks on Monday, Biden suggested it was clear that assessment had been validated.

Investigations into Putin's actions had begun before the newest allegations of atrocities.

The U.S. and more than 40 other countries are working together to investigate possible violations and abuses, after the passage of a resolution by the United Nations Human Rights Council to establish a commission of inquiry. There is another probe by the International Criminal Court, an independent body based in the Netherlands. The U.S. Senate unanimously approved a resolution last month seeking investigations of Putin and elements of his government for war crimes over the invasion of Ukraine.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. is supporting a multinational team of war-crimes experts deployed to the region that are supporting the Ukraine Prosecutor General's War Crimes Unit.

Biden's chief envoy to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, announced Monday that the U.S. plans to seek a suspension of Russia from its seat on the U.N.'s top human-rights body after the latest revelations. That would require a decision by the U.N. General Assembly.

"We believe that the members of the Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine, and we believe that Russia needs to be held accountable," Thomas-Greenfield said at a news conference in Romania's capital, Bucharest, where she had been meeting with that nation's presidents on the issue of Ukrainian refugees.

Russia and the other four permanent members of the U.N. Security Council -- Britain, China, France and the United States -- all currently have seats on the 47-member state rights council, which is based in Geneva. The United States rejoined the council this year.

"We cannot let a member state that is subverting every principle we hold dear to continue to sit on the U.N. Human Rights Council," Thomas-Greenfield said. She called Russia's participation on the council a "farce" that "hurts the credibility of the council and the U.N. writ large" and is "simply wrong."

The 193-member U.N. General Assembly in New York has final say, and any resolution to strip Russia of its membership rights would require support from two-thirds of member countries who vote. In New York, General Assembly spokeswoman Paulina Kubiak said Monday that no request for a meeting on the issue has yet been received. Thomas-Greenfield said she would go to the Security Council today on her return to New York to "address Russia's actions firmly and directly."

The only country to have had its membership rights stripped at the council was Libya in 2011, when upheaval in the North African country brought down longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi, said council spokesman Rolando Gomez. The council started work in 2006. No permanent member of the security council has ever had its membership revoked from any U.N. body.

Russia's ambassador in Geneva shot back by calling the U.S. statement "[b]aseless, unfounded and purely emotional bravado that looks good on camera -- just how the U.S. likes it."

"Washington exploits the Ukrainian crisis for its own benefit in an attempt either to exclude or suspend Russia from international organizations, including the HRC here in Geneva," Gennady Gatilov said, in comments relayed by a Russian diplomatic mission spokesman.

Information for this article was contributed by Aamer Madhani, Zeke Miller, Chris Megerian, Lisa Mascaro, Stephen McGrath, Jamey Keaten, Edith M. Lederer and Matthew Lee of The Associated Press.

President Joe Biden speaks to the media at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Monday, April 4, 2022, as he returns to Washington and the White House after spending the weekend in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

