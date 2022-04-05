COLLEGE SOFTBALL Razorbacks on high heading into Conway

At a glance

No. 10 Arkansas at Central Arkansas

WHEN 6 p.m. today

WHERE Farris Field, Conway

INTERNET/TV None

RECORDS Arkansas 24-7; Central Arkansas 19-14

BETWEEN THE LINES No. 10 Arkansas won its third straight SEC series, taking two of three games at Ole Miss over the weekend. … Pitcher Mary Haff earned back-to-back complete-game victories. … The Bears were swept in a three-game series by North Florida over the weekend and scored just two runs combined. … Bentonville native Jenna Wildeman leads the Bears with a team-best .419 batting average and 26 stolen bases. … Arkansas defeated UCA twice last season, including a tough 7-6 extra-inning win at Bogle Park.

University of Arkansas softball Coach Courtney Deifel understands facing an in-state opponent comes with a little more pressure for her team.

She believes the No. 10 Razorbacks are prepared for it as they take on the University of Central Arkansas at 6 tonight at Farris Field in Conway.

"We know when you play an in-state team there's always a little bit more on the line," Deifel said. "We know they're gunning for us and so we're ready for that. It's really special to play in-state. The crowd there last year, it was fun.

"We're looking forward to that again, and we know we're going to have to bring our best game. I think that's really exciting for UCA and I think it's really exciting for softball."

UCA, which is 2-2 against the SEC this season, dropped a pair of close games to Arkansas a year ago. The Razorbacks won 4-1 in Conway in front of a record crowd of 755 in the first-ever meeting between the two teams. In the second game between the two, the Bears scored three times in the seventh to force extra innings. But Braxton Burnside's walk-off homer in the bottom of the eighth proved the difference in a 7-6 Arkansas win at Bogle Park.

The Razorbacks (24-7) come into tonight's game with some momentum, taking two of three at Ole Miss over the weekend. The Bears (19-14) were swept at North Florida, losing three tight games and scoring just two runs combined.

Deifel loved the Razorbacks' response after dropping the opener on Friday and getting shut out for just the second time this season. Following the 2-0 loss, Arkansas jumped on top with two runs in the top of the first in Game Two and never trailed the rest of the weekend.

"That's the name of the game," Deifel said. "You're gonna have some days that just don't go your way. You can dwell on it or figure out how to be better and more often than not, they've figured out how to be better."

Redshirt senior Mary Haff (11-3) earned back-to-back complete game victories for the Razorbacks. She allowed 2 earned runs over 14 innings, striking out 18 and walking only 1.

"The Ole Miss offense really had no answer for her," Deifel said. "I thought she was fantastic both days."

First baseman Danielle Gibson, whose .495 batting average ranks seventh in the country, went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs on Sunday to became the program's career RBI leader with 149.

UCA is led by sophomore outfielder Jenna Wildeman, a Bentonville native who led the nation with 56 stolen bases a year ago. She was named the Southland Conference Freshman of the Year last season. Wildeman leads the ASUN Conference this season with a .419 batting average and her 26 stolen bases are tied for fifth in the country.