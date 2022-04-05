Commission seeks public comment

Commissioners with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission heard proposals for regulation changes during three days of committee and commissioner meetings held in March at the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center in Little Rock and the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

Now Game and Fish would like to present those same changes to hunters, anglers and other conservation-minded individuals in a special public comment survey form available at www.agfc.com.

This year's regulations cycle includes more than 120 changes to existing code. While some of those changes are substantial, many are simplifications or clarifications to existing code to eliminate confusion or complexity. To aid in the public comment process, members of the Game and Fish research division also have consolidated proposals by category. The survey allows participants to skip sections if proposals would not apply to them.

Some notable regulations proposals being considered include:

● Reduce the statewide bag limit on turkey to one bird beginning in 2023.

● Consider opening regular duck season the weekend after Thanksgiving instead of the weekend before;

● Restrict waterfowl hunting on Bell Slough, Ed Gordon Point Remove, Galla Creek and Frog Bayou wildlife management areas and the Dyer Lake unit of Ozark Lake Wildlife Management Area to Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday hunting only;

● Implement a 13-inch minimum length limit for largemouth and smallmouth bass and remove the length limit for spotted bass on Lake Norfork;

● Require trail cameras on commission-owned wildlife management areas to have owner contact information displayed;

● Establish a $5 annual camping permit in order to camp on all commission-owned wildlife management areas;

● Implement chronic wasting disease management regulations in Ashley, Bradley, Randolph and Union counties;

● Allow the use of repeating crossbows only during Arkansas's firearms seasons;

● Increase the fee for the annual nonresident hunting guide license and nonresident fishing guide license from $150 to a price not to exceed $2,500.

The survey will run until April 17, and all comments will be compiled for review and submitted to commissioners. The seven appointed members of the commission are expected to vote on these proposals at the regularly scheduled May commissioners meeting in Little Rock.