EDITORIAL: ‘It’s not okay, man’

This newspaper's news editors--who, as readers know, work separately from its opinion editors--finally got the body cam footage from the Hunter Brittain shooting in Lonoke County, which took place in June of last year.

They published a story about the released footage on the front page Saturday and linked to the video, as is common on newspaper stories in this modern era. The editor's note with the link said editors blurred out the body of Hunter "out of sensitivity." Thank God, and the common sense of our editors.

Michael Davis, the officer who fatally shot Hunter, was convicted of a misdemeanor negligent homicide charge last month. And you might be inclined to agree with the jury after watching this video. If you can watch it, that is. Because about five minutes into it, we had to pause it for a moment and walk around some.

The video is a horror story. At least a horror story that haunts the nightmares of many a police officer. And parents of teens.

The video is mostly aftermath. The shooting had been seconds before. The officer is calling dispatch, trying to get more people on the scene, especially medical assistance. He asks out loud why a kid would jump out of the truck and reach into the back and jerk out an oil can. The officer screams at the other kid in the truck not to move.

When another officer approaches the scene, they go to the boy on the ground and Officer Davis can be heard saying that they have to do something. Somebody else says it'll be okay. Immediately the reply is, "It's not okay, man."

It sounded like a plea. He could have easily have said, "God, take me back five minutes in time." Because nothing was okay.

The only lights that appear to be putting any illumination on anything are blue flashing lights from police cars and trucks. The police officer can be heard weeping as he walked away from the scene (others had by then shown up). As somebody tried to console him, he said, still weeping: "He was a kid."

We'll just have to assume it is difficult to watch until the very end. Because we couldn't do it.

But we aren't cops. This video should be shown in every police academy.

Not to humiliate. Or deflate. Or subdue. But to warn. When police make mistakes, it can mean life and death.

It's not okay. And for a family in Lonoke County, Arkansas, it won't ever be again.