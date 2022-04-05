EDITORIAL: Pearl clutching, the Russian way

There's nothing funny about war, or about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But there still can be the absurd. Just because you might say "Ha!" out loud doesn't mean you're laughing.

Get this, from Saturday's paper:

"Russia on Friday accused Ukraine of escalating their war by carrying out a helicopter attack against a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had been informed about the incident. Peskov said it was 'certainly' an escalation, adding, 'This is not something that can be perceived as creating the conditions comfortable for the continuation of negotiation.'"

Apparently the Ukrainians were supposed to be targets (noun) only in this war. For them to target (verb) Russians is out of bounds. Or should be. Don't the Ukrainians know that if they'd just stop defending themselves, the Russians will stop killing them? Eventually.

Details of the raid/attack/payback are still coming in, and in the fog of war much can get lost. Or misinterpreted. But spooks around the world who are watching say it was indeed Ukrainian helicopters, going in below radar, and blowing up the depot.

The Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said a number of tanks were hit in the attack, but the Ukrainian pilots had also hit a civilian oil storage facility: "I'd like to stress that this facility is used to supply fuel only to civilian transport vehicles. The oil terminal has no relation to the Russian armed forces."

We'll line up that claim along all the others since Thanksgiving that Russia had zero plans to invade Ukraine, and those suggesting otherwise (like Western spy types) were spreading misinformation. And also claims from the last week or so that Russia was pulling back. You'd be forgiven if you didn't believe a word coming out of any Russian spokesman just now.

For the record, the helicopter raid in Russia caused no casualties. The same cannot be said for military action on the Ukrainian side of the border.