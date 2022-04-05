EHC set for latest food drive project





The community is asked to bring nonperishable food items to fill a truck during the Home & Garden Show and Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Hestand Stadium.

The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers' community service project for FY2022 is collecting healthy food for the four county food pantries that will benefit from "Fill the Truck," according to a news release.

"Check your pantries for extra canned or dried food to bring to the Home & Garden Show this Friday and Saturday to help Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Fill the Truck," Jo Segars, chairman, said.

Fill the Truck is in conjunction with the Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council's "A Million Meals, A Dime at a Time," a two-year state community service project, Segars said.

Local EHC members, friends, and families have donated nonperishable food and money to four county food pantries: Neighbor to Neighbor, Salvation Army, Transformation Project, and White Hall Food Pantry along with donations to the Arkansas Food Bank.

The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers will also provide an informational exhibit and sell their 2021 Holiday Foods Cookbooks during the Home & Garden Show.

EXTENSION HOMEMAKERS

"All county residents are invited to join the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers' Clubs," said Mary Ann Kizer, advisor. "Groups of 15 or more are welcome to start a new Extension Homemakers Club. Now is a great time to join to be included in the annual Yearbook."

The next EHC program year begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2023. The mission of EHC is to empower individuals to improve their quality of living through education, leadership development, and community service. Kizer presents monthly research-based leader training and members present the club programs.

Community service projects include walking dogs at the animal shelter, sewing dolls for Arkansas Children's Hospital, and knitting caps for newborns at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. Each club chooses a main community service project annually and submits a project book for state judging.

Extension Homemakers Club presidents and their monthly meeting times and dates are:

Camden Road -- 9:30 a.m., third Tuesday; President Vicky Inich;

Grace Willing Workers -- 1 p.m., second Tuesday; President Linda Works;

Heart-N-Hands -- 10 a.m., second Thursday; President Delores Kelley;

New Horizons -- 5:30 p.m., second Monday; President Sabrina Self-Gwin;

Lunch Bunch -- 1:00 p.m., third Tuesday; President Mattie Hayes;

Willing Workers of White Hall -- 6:30 p.m., fourth Tuesday, President Sarah Payton.

For meeting locations and details, contact Mary Ann Kizer, family and consumer sciences agent at Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033 or mkizer@uada.edu.



