El Sur Street Food moving into former Esters in SoMa

Luis Vasquez and Darren Strayhorn, owners of El Sur Street Food, who have been serving authentic Honduran and other Latin American items around the region out of a food trailer, are moving into a brick-and-mortar space: the former Esters, 1214 Main St., in Little Rock’s South Main neighborhood.

Their target to open is sometime this summer.

Vasquez, a native of Honduras who is becoming a U.S. citizen this week, and Strayhorn expect to expand their menu, which currently features their signature baleadas (similar to El Salvadoran pupusas and Mexican-American soft tacos: grilled, thick flour or corn tortillas folded over refried black beans and white farmers cheese), tacos and arepas. The food trailer has been operating for three years.

The place will have “ample seating” and a full bar, according to a news release.

“We have spent a lot of time with the truck in SoMa and it is an area that is home to us,” Vasquez said in the release. “We are looking forward to the opportunity to take the next step and share even more food with the area.”

Progress reports will surface on El Sur’s Facebook page (facebook.com/elsurstreetfoodco) and Instagram (instagram.com/elsurstreetfoodco).

A food truck with a similar name, Tren al Sur, specializes in Venezuelan cuisine, including arepas.