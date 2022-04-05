Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Elite 2025 QB plans Arkansas visit

by Richard Davenport | Today at 1:47 p.m.
An Arkansas football helmet is shown on a trunk on Friday, Nov. 26 2021, during the second half of play at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas is expected to get a visit from an elite freshman quarterback prospect in the near future. 

Davi Belfort, 6-0, 180, of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard, has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Ole Miss, Miami, TCU, Louisville, Arizona State and other programs. The Hogs offered him on Tuesday. 

He said he plans to visit Fayetteville on April 14. 

He started as a freshman for Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach and completed 134 of 227 passes for 2,016 yards and 22 touchdowns against 7 interceptions. He also rushed 38 times for 230 yards and 6 touchdowns. 

Belfort and Arkansas sophomore receiver target Ryan Wingo are 7-on-7 teammates.  

Belfort’s father, Vitor, was born in Brazil and won the UFC light-heavyweight championship in 2004. 

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is recruiting Belfort.





