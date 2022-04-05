Federal and state funds directed to Arkansas teacher academies in specialty fields

The Arkansas Department of Education is bringing back and expanding the teacher academies that it started last summer, enabling teachers to earn graduate credits at no cost to them.

The academies, first offered in 2021, are in the subjects of computer science education, teaching English to speakers of other languages, using online instruction and special education.

New this year is the Early Childhood Pre-kindergarten Teacher Academy, which provides an alternative route to licensure for non-licensed employees who work in specific pre-kindergarten settings.

The state education agency will use a preponderance of federal covid-19 relief money with some state aid to provide the five teacher programs this year and in future years.

The programs are offered in partnership with educator preparation programs in the state's public and private universities.

"High-quality professional development for educators leads to better classroom instruction and improved student learning," Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said in announcing the programs.

"The teacher academies were extremely successful last year, with waiting lists of educators who wanted to participate," Key said. "We are pleased to use federal and state funds to offer these programs again this year to meet the demand of educators who want to grow professionally."

The agency anticipates spending $5 million for the five upcoming teacher academies and more than $12 million for future academies.

Approximately $2.1 million in state English Language Learner funds is budgeted for the English language institute this year, with plans to continue the institutes in future years.

The other academies are being funded with $3.2 million from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER II, funds. An additional $10 million from the American Recovery Act funds will be used for the academies in the following two years.

U.S. lawmakers, then-President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden approved three rounds of special funding in 2020 and 2021 to be used by states over the course of multiple years to mitigate the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

The Arkansas teacher academies for this year are:

• Computer Science and Computing Educator Academy, which will provide basic computer science preparation, knowledge to pass the Computer Science Content Knowledge Praxis exam, 18 post-secondary graduate-level credits in computer science and approval to teach high school computer science courses.

• Early Childhood Pre-K Teacher Academy, which will feature an alternative route for non-licensed employees who work in specific pre-kindergarten settings to earn a first-time license in early childhood pre-kindergarten. Alternative licensure routes require applicants to have a minimum of a bachelor's degree to apply. The academy provides nine hours of graduate coursework delivered both synchronously and asynchronously and can be completed in the fall of 2022.

• English for Speakers of Other Languages Institute, which will provide 12 hours of graduate credit, books/materials, and food and lodging for those traveling more than 50 miles for face-to-face classes. It also covers the English as a Second Language Praxis test registration fee. Upon completing the institute and passing the Praxis, educators will be eligible to receive the English as a Second Language endorsement to their state teaching license.

• Online Teacher Academy, which will give licensed educators an in-depth understanding of digital instruction, knowledge and tools to be a teacher leader for online teaching, and knowledge to pass the Online Teaching Performance Assessment and earn an Online Teaching K-12 endorsement to their state teaching license. The academy provides 15 hours of graduate coursework delivered both synchronously and asynchronously and can be completed in one year.

• Special Education Resource Teacher Academy, which will provide licensed kindergarten-through-sixth grade elementary educators; fourth-through-eighth grade English, math or science teachers; and seventh-through-12th grade teachers of English, math or science the opportunity to earn an additional special education resource endorsement. They can participate in job-embedded professional development while receiving 12-to-15 hours of graduate coursework delivered both synchronously and asynchronously. The program can be completed in one year.

The application process varies by program. More information about each academy and the application process is available at https://bit.ly/3wUy07U.