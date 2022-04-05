Former Razorback great Brad Taylor showed his flexibility in different offenses





FAYETTEVILLE --Brad Taylor was in for a little surprise when former Arkansas Razorback Ken Hatfield took over as head coach in the winter of 1983-84 and brought aboard quarterbacks coach David Lee.

The Hatfield-Lee offense for 1984 would be a triple-option attack called the Flexbone, which capitalized on the team's solid offensive line and strong running backs.

Taylor, a high school sensation at Class A Danville, had passed for 1,837 yards for Coach Lou Holtz the year before, the second-highest total in school history at the time behind Joe Ferguson's 2,203 yards in 1971.

The thought of finding pass-happy pastures elsewhere never crossed Taylor's mind.

"They couldn't have shot me out of there with a stick of dynamite," Taylor said. "When you're from Arkansas back when I went to school in the 80s, that's all you dreamed about was playing for the Razorbacks."

Taylor indeed stayed with the program and went on to become the career passing and total offense leader during his time with the Razorbacks. One of the most prolific home-grown quarterbacks in state history, Taylor will be enshrined with the rest of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on Friday at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

"I'm sure he was shocked when our staff came in here," Hatfield said. "Because they threw the ball quite a lot. Lou ran some option, too. Everybody thinks it was just passing, but he ran a split-back veer option and also threw the ball out of it to a lot of different receivers."

Taylor wasn't complaining.

He passed for 1,166 yards and 7 touchdowns and rushed for 135 yards and 5 touchdowns as a senior, leading Arkansas to a 7-4-1 record that season.

Taylor came to campus when junior Tom Jones was the starting quarterback, but the 6-foot, 195-pound Taylor began splitting time with him and eventually won the job.

Before he took the full-time reins, Taylor recalled a career highlight with a hilarious Holtz anecdote, which began on the sideline during the Razorbacks' demolition of No. 1 Texas, which ended in a 42-11 rout.

"Lou Holtz calls to me, 'Hey Brad Taylor, you're going in,'" Taylor said. "I didn't even know where my helmet was. I was just jumping up and down. I'm a freshman and we were beating the No. 1 team in the country and everything.

"I grabbed my helmet and ran down there. He grabs me and the only thing he tells me is, 'Hey, Brad Taylor, if there's anything rolling around out there on that damn field, it better be your head and not the football.' "

Taylor wound up the team leader in passing that season, an 8-4 run that was capped by a 31-27 loss to North Carolina in the Gator Bowl, which was dubbed "The Fog Bowl" because TV cameras could not see the action on the field in Jacksonville, Fla., due to heavy fog.

Taylor had a junior season that will likely never be repeated in Arkansas football. Not only did he pass for more than 1,800 yards, he was the team's punter for the second year in a row, splitting duties with Greg Horne and averaging 43.1 yards on 38 punts. On top of that, he also made 16 of 17 extra points and 14 of 22 field goals as the primary placekicker.

James Shibest, one of Taylor's top targets during his Arkansas career, was a fan.

"I was younger than Brad so I looked up to him as a young player," Shibest said. "Of course, me and him just playing together, gosh we had unbelievable chemistry out on the field with him throwing it and me catching it. Brad always seemed to know where I was going to be and what I was going to do.

"Probably the biggest compliment I could give to Brad was just how tough he was and what a competitor he was. I remember he used to take some unbelievable shots back there. ... Brad was more of a pocket passer than a runner, but he could go in there and run that triple [option] too. He was tough, boy."

Taylor dropped a line on Hatfield when the Flexbone, in which the quarterback has to be a strong runner, went into operation.

"I said, 'Coach, these swivel hips may have left me a long time ago. We'll have to bring them back out I guess,' " Taylor said.

Hatfield said Taylor did a great job leading Arkansas to the brink of the Southwest Conference championship in 1984 following early league losses to TCU and Texas.

"Brad was such a competitor running and throwing," Hatfield said. "He had a great arm and he was a great leader of our team, too."

Taylor had a three-year career in the Canadian Football League with the Edmonton Eskimos and Ottawa Rough Riders before returning to his home town, where he ran a cattle and pig farm and joined his dad, Edward, at the local bank.

"My dad was president at Chambers Bank here in Danville, and he worked there 39 years," Taylor said. "He actually let me work there for 16 years. [Owner] Johnny Chambers and the Chambers family have done more for this town than anybody."

Taylor helped care for his father for a number of years before his passing in 2019, and now he's caring for his 82-year-old mother, Barbara.

"They took care of me through the good, bad and ugly, and that's what I felt I needed to do when they got down and got sick," Taylor said.

Taylor's 5,145 total yards stood as the Arkansas record when he finished school, and it currently sits in ninth place as offenses have become more dynamic in succeeding generations.

"It makes me feel old every once in a while, but there's been some great quarterbacks who have come through there," Taylor said. "Of course different offenses. We didn't hardly throw the ball at all because we had such great offensive linemen and running backs. I wish we'd have thrown the ball more because I could do that.

"But as long as you see your name in the book, it doesn't matter if it's first, second, third or whatever, it does make you feel good."

Taylor at a glance

Age 59 (Nov. 2, 1962)

Hometown Danville

High School Danville

College University of Arkansas

Position Quarterback (1981-84)

Family Wife Kim, daughter Tori and son-in-law Kristian Thompson, grandson Taylor Willam “TD” Thompson, sister Sherri

Noteworthy Finished UA career as the school passing leader (4,802) and total offense leader (5,145). … Led Razorbacks in passing four consecutive years. … Named to the Arkansas Super Team in 1980, one of the first small-school athletes to earn that distinction. … Voted Southwestern Conference Newcomer of the Year in 1981. … Won the Gordon Campbell Senior Spirit Award in 1984. … Had a three-year career in the Canadian Football League for the Edmonton Eskimos (1985-86) and Ottawa Rough Riders (1987). … Razorbacks had a 30-15-2 record during his career and played in three bowl games, including a 28-24 win over Florida in the Bluebonnet Bowl in 1982.



