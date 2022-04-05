Have sneer, will cavil

No one sneers at Democrats or fights the culture war with quite the vigorous disdain of Tom Cotton.

Donald Trump achieves that palpable level of contempt only for people who bruise his ego.

Cotton doesn't just disagree. He loathes.

He told Fox News last week that Democrats want to pull us out of our pickups and SUVs and from our suburban homes with backyards for our kids to play. He said they want us instead to be poor and live in downtown high-rises and walk to work or ride a subway or hop on an electric scooter "or whatever it is that Pete Buttigieg takes to work this week."

This was rugged rural conservatism versus new urban co-existence, the differences in which Cotton was eager to exploit and the fears of which he was eager to stoke. There are far more electoral votes per capita in America's wide open spaces, and those are Republican votes.

The reasoning is unclear for Cotton's special mention of Buttigieg in the culture war. It might be Buttigieg's sexual orientation, which red-state values tend to oppose even still, apparently.

Buttigieg is the transportation secretary in charge of administering the big infrastructure program that was a bipartisan centrist creation but which Cotton and most Republicans voted against because they feared the right-wing base would never forgive niceness and cooperation.

And, yes, there are alternate transportation methods getting money in that program, mainly in electric-car charging stations--everywhere, not only in cities.

But the lifestyle changes Cotton ascribes to Democrats have more to do with climate-change issues generally than the infrastructure bill specifically.

It is fair to say that some on the environmental left believe that we could better liberate ourselves from destructive fossil-fuel reliance by achieving economies of scale through larger population concentrations with services walkable and bike-friendly--with transportation not as dominated by one person driving one gasoline-fired pickup or SUV down the freeway to a job or up the street for a six-pack.

But the infrastructure bill has money for everybody everywhere. That's how it got passed with a smidgen of bipartisan collaboration.

Real leaders might try to bridge such a lifestyle gap. They might talk about advancing one side without alienating the other. They might explain that it takes all styles to make the world but that all styles will be better off if we fight climate change and live more sustainably.

But with the current American political equation based entirely on mutual disdain and valuing sneers over solutions, hardened ambitious conservative politicians like Cotton fare best when feeding resentments on their side and demonizing the other.

It would get you nominated in a Republican primary. And you could better compete in the general election if you said the other side wanted to leave people stranded without a car in some seedy urban loft.

Buttigieg replied to Cotton by saying the infrastructure bill his agency administers will spend $3.8 billion in Arkansas for roads and bridges "despite [Cotton's] 'no' vote."

"We want people to live wherever they like and thrive there," Buttigieg said. "It's why we're making it safer and easier to take transit, walk, ride a bike (or scooter, sure), drive a car or truck."

Buttigieg didn't mention the infrastructure bill's billions to extend broadband into underserved rural regions such as those in Arkansas. That way, rural or distant suburban dwellers could, if they chose, go online to order products for delivery rather than drive the pickup to town or to Walmart or further still to a larger commercial center.

Shipping costs might be higher for rural customers. But gasoline costs are more for people with longer distances to drive.

For now, some of those rural deliveries would be slower than to urban areas, delivered the last few miles by U.S. mail and perhaps then only to the local post office. But rural delivery systems will improve when rural ordering increases.

Amazon and FedEx might even build distribution outlets out in the country, hire local people and run electric-van shuttles to spare all the pickup emissions.

With gasoline prices as they are, imagine the transportation savings of online shopping for back-to-school supplies and Christmas gifts for those kids playing in the backyard whom Buttigieg is not planning to evict no matter what Cotton says.

The only harm would be brick-and-mortar retail decline, but that's an economic reality well along already. A little more rural-America broadband shopping isn't going to make much difference.

The point is that things can get better economically and environmentally without any rural or suburban dweller having to turn poor, move to a seedy urban loft, abandon the Toyota Tacoma, or pay any attention to the sneering, exploitive resentments of Tom Cotton.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.



