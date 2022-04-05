Arkansas Health Secretary Jose Romero to leave for role at CDC

Arkansas Secretary of Health Jose Romero has submitted his resignation to take a position at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday.

Hutchinson made the announcement during a news briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock.

The governor didn’t specify the position that Romero will take at the CDC, but described it as a “very high-level position that will serve our nation in a similar way that he served our state.”

Hutchinson, who accepted Romero's resignation, said he is grateful for his service.

“There hasn’t been a better partner that I’ve had during this pandemic. He’s supported me. He’s supported our state,” he said. “He’s understood the political dynamics as well as the epidemiology of dealing with this pandemic and while it’s a great loss for Arkansas he’s developed a very, very strong team at the Department of health that I know will be able to continue with great vigor and great leadership.”

Romero said he is leaving his office on May 6, and will leave the state in early June.

Speaking to reporters, Romero expressed gratitude to the governor and others.

“Any success that I’ve had, the modicum of success that I’ve had in this position, is really the result of the work of the governor, the staff at ADH and any missteps or failures are clearly on my shoulders,” he said.

He also praised the efforts of officials working in public health.

“We’ve all talked about the health care providers as being heroes,” Romero said. “What’s not said often enough is that public health officials are also the heroes of this. They’ve given up their weekends, working continuously, giving up their vacations, to sieve, to go through the data necessary to make decisions. And without them, we would have been in a very weak position.

“All of the staff, all of the personnel at the health department are true heroes,” he said. “They may not get a lot of press for this, and they don’t hang a lot of signs in front of their doors. But they are the heroes.”