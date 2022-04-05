ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Hendrix sets documentary on Nigerian discrimination





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Hendrix screening

The Windgate Museum of Art at Hendrix College, in conjunction with the Arkansas Cinema Society, will screen "The Legend of the Underground," 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Hundley-Shell Theater at Hendrix, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway. The film, which premiered in 2021 on HBO, focuses on the violent discrimination against LGBTQ individuals in Nigeria.

A question-and-answer session with Stephen Bailey, the film's director of photography and co-producer, will follow. Admission is free. The screening is part of the society's Dreamland Film Series, celebrating Black voices in cinema. Visit www.windgatemuseum.org or arkansascinemasociety.org or email windgatemuseum@hendrix.edu.

'Forum' for dinner

Jonesboro's Foundation of Arts stages "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" (music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart) as a dinner theater production, April 14 -- buffet dinner at 6 p.m., show at 7 -- at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Jonesboro Red Wolf Convention Center, 223 Red Wolf Blvd., Jonesboro. Tickets, $35, include meal, show, and water or tea; drink tickets to access the bar are an additional $10. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

Sophie Fleischner of Hot Springs, 2021 winner of the Henry Glover songwriting competition, performs at an April 30 concert that will celebrate the 2022 competition. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Songwriting contest

Friday is the deadline for area songwriters to submit their work for the Hot Springs Area Cultural Alliance's second annual Henry Glover songwriting competition, part of the 10-day Arts & The Park festival, April 29-May 8 at locations in and around Hot Springs.

Contestants can submit up to two entries via hotspringsarts.org/songwriting-competition-rules. Songs must be original, can be in any music genre, and a maximum of five minutes in duration. Submissions must include a video recording and a lyric sheet. Finalists will perform their song in front of an audience at 3:30 p.m. April 30 on the Art Springs Stage at Hot Springs' Hill Wheatley Plaza.

Celebrity judge Tony Stampley will host and perform at a show April 30 that will also feature 2021 winner Sophie Fleischner of Hot Springs. Sponsor is Alliance Rubber.

The contest pays homage to the late singer/songwriter Henry Glover, also a producer, arranger, A&R man and musician who grew up in Hot Springs and was an alumnus of Langston High School. Later he became one of the first Black music executives and the first Black producer of country music. Among the titles in his catalog: "Fever," "Drown in My Own Tears," "Blues Stay Away From Me," "California Sun" and "The Peppermint Twist."

Ballet Arkansas offers summer camps for dancers 4-21. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Melissa Dooley Photography)

Dance camps

Ballet Arkansas is offering four summer dance camps:

◼️ Story Time Dance Camp, for children 4-6, June 13-17 (9-11 a.m. morning session, noon-2 p.m. afternoon session), Ballet Arkansas studio, 501 Main St., Little Rock. Students will take part in a series of themed dance classes and will learn the art of storytelling in sequences from "The Nutcracker," "Sleeping Beauty," "Swan Lake" and "The Firebird," culminating in an in-studio showcase. Tuition is $150. Prior dance training is recommended but not required.

◼️ Junior Intensive, for dancers 7-9, 9 a.m.-noon June 20-24, Ballet Arkansas studio. Dancers and staff of Ballet Arkansas are the instructors for dance classes and outdoor activities, including perfecting techniques and learning various styles of choreography, concluding with a choreographed showcase. Tuition is $225. A minimum of two to three years of dance training is "highly recommended."

◼️ One-week Summer Intensive Boot Camp, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 20-24, University of Arkansas at Little Rock Center for Performing Arts, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. Ballet Arkansas dancers and staff offer classes in ballet, pointe and men's technique, classical and contemporary variations, conditioning and contemporary dance, designed to hone the skills of the intermediate and advanced dancer. Minimum of three to five years of experience recommended. Tuition is $350.

◼️ Two-week Summer Intensive, for students 10-21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 25-Aug. 6, UALR Center for Performing Arts. Ballet Arkansas dancers, staff and guest faculty will teach classes and workshops in ballet, pointe and men's technique, classical and contemporary variations, conditioning, contemporary, pilates/yoga, choreography, nutrition, stage makeup, acting, dance history, costuming and production, with a performance Aug. 6. Minimum three to five years of experience recommended. Tuition is $750.

For camps with tuition of more than $100, a $100 reservation deposit is due at registration. Remaining tuition is due in full by May 20. For more information, email education@balletarkansas.org. Visit balletarkansas.org/summer-programs.



