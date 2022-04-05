• Lt. Melissa Liotta, who has served for five years in the reserves after three years of active duty, was installed as the first woman to command a Louisiana National Guard firing battery, leading nearly 90 soldiers.

• Zachary Douglas, 29, of Utica, Mo., a former high school science teacher and coach, was charged with 11 felony and seven misdemeanor counts after a female student alleged that he sent several nude photos from his Snapchat account and after the man admitted to touching her inappropriately, according to court records.

• Mat Staver, founder and chairman of the Liberty Counsel law firm, said an appeal filed on behalf of Kim Davis, the former clerk of Rowan County, Ky., who was jailed in 2015 and sued for refusing to issue marriage licenses to two same-sex couples, has the potential to reach the Supreme Court.

• Humias Khan, a former Washington, D.C., police officer, pleaded guilty to reckless driving and agreed to pay $350 in penalties for his involvement in a drag race that resulted in a crash with another officer's patrol car in a residential area.

• Stephen Jones, an Enid, Okla., attorney, argues that a special election called by the governor is improper because the seat has not been formally vacated by U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee who announced his resignation two years into his six-year term.

• Jason Riddle of Keene, N.H., a supporter of former President Donald Trump who chugged wine and stole a book while storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to serve 90 days in jail and was fined more than $700 on two misdemeanor charges.

• Theresa Bentaas, 60, was released on parole after serving less than three months in prison for the 1981 death of her newborn son, South Dakota corrections officials said.

• Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed suit against a state law that a group of voters is using to challenge her eligibility for reelection, with the voters arguing that she helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in violation of a provision in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

• Carl Watts Jr., 45, who is accused of killing his wife in front of his daughter and others during swim lessons at a community pool in the Miami area, stabbed the woman a day before the fatal shooting but was not arrested at the time, according to a police report.