Inman cites health, resigns from county election panel

Susan Inman, the Democratic Party representative on the Pulaski County Election Commission, submitted her resignation Friday, citing ongoing health issues.

"With the Primary Election taking place within the next 60 days and the upcoming decisions to be made about voting locations and vote centers within Pulaski County, Inman says that it is important for the Democratic representative to be able to actively participate in these conversations," according to a news release from the Democratic Party of Pulaski County, which has scheduled a meeting on May 2 to decide on a replacement for Inman.

To be eligible, candidates must be an active member of the Democratic Party of Pulaski County as of April 2, a full month before the scheduled May 2 meeting, and submit their name to the Chairperson for inclusion on the ballot.

Inman, 75, was state elections director under then-Secretary of State Sharon Priest and, earlier, as elections director for Pulaski County, the state's largest county. She has also been a member of the Arkansas election commission. Inman monitored more than a dozen elections in eastern Europe and central Asia for the U.S. Department of State.

She organized the Arkansas County Election Commissions Association in 2009, becoming its first president, and published a how-to handbook for county election commissioners.

The association is a non-profit, non-partisan professional organization whose members include county election commissioners, county election coordinators, county clerks and election support staff. The organization is a resource of election information, networking and education for election officials.

In 2014 and 2018, she ran for Arkansas secretary of state but lost to Republicans in the general election.

Inman was sworn in as the minority election commissioner for the Pulaski County Board of Election Commissioners on June 1, 2021.