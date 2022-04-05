Jaylin Williams to enter NBA Draft, not hire agent

FAYETTEVILLE -- All-SEC forward Jaylin Williams is putting his name into the NBA Draft as an early entry, but won't sign with an agent, he announced Monday.

By not hiring an agent, Williams will retain his college eligibility should he decide to withdraw from the draft and return to the University of Arkansas for his junior season.

The 6-10 Williams has until June 1 to withdraw his name from the draft, according to NCAA guidelines.

By entering the draft, Williams could be invited to the NBA scouting combine, which will be held May 16-22 in Chicago. There were 69 players at last year's combine.

"I look forward to learning from the upcoming process, going through the interviews, gathering feedback and building relationships with NBA coaches and front office personnel," Williams said in a statement released through the Arkansas media relations department.

Going into this season Williams, who will turn 20 on June 29, wasn't projected as a pick in the 2022 draft after he averaged 3.7 points and 4.7 rebounds as a freshman.

But Williams' status changed this season when the former Fort Smith Northside standout became one of the SEC's top players.

Williams averaged 10.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.1 blocked shots and 31.7 minutes in 37 games. He took 54 charges and shot 46.1% from the field (142 of 308), 72.5% on free throws (102 of 140) and 23.9% on three-pointers (17 of 71).

In SEC play, Williams averaged 13.6 points and 10.2 rebounds. He had 16 double-doubles on the season, including in all four NCAA Tournament games. He set career-highs this season with 22 points at Alabama and 16 rebounds against Tennessee.

Several draft analysts now project Williams as an early to middle second-round pick. The Athletic's Sam Vecenie has Williams as the No. 35 pick and ESPN projects him at No. 45.

The draft, which will be held June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, has two rounds of 60 total picks.

"My gratitude to [Arkansas] Coach [Eric] Musselman and the staff goes beyond words for helping me be in this position," Williams said in his statement. "I will keep all my options open and, after going through the process and talking with my family, my support group and the Arkansas coaching staff, I will make an informed decision when the appropriate time comes."

SEC coaches voted Williams among eight players on their All-SEC first team and the media voted him onto its five-man second team.

Williams had 364 rebounds to set an Arkansas season record. He broke the mark of Derek Hood, who had 349 rebounds during the 1998-99 season.

Williams is the second Arkansas player with eligibility remaining to enter the draft along with All-American guard JD Notae.

Notae announced Sunday that he will forego his final season of eligibility, enter the draft and sign with an agent.