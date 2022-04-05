Leach hits for cycle, homers twice as Hogs beat UCA

FAYETTEVILLE — Dylan Leach hit for the cycle and homered from both sides of the plate Tuesday as second-ranked Arkansas defeated Central Arkansas 21-9 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Leach, who started in place of catcher Michael Turner, completed the cycle with a sixth-inning opposite-field home run to right. The switch hitter homered from the left side in the sixth inning, then homered from the right side in the seventh.

Leach also tripled in the second inning, singled in the third and doubled in the fourth. The sophomore finished 5 for 5 with 5 RBI. He was 1 for 22 entering the game.

It was the second consecutive season a Razorback hit for the cycle against UCA. Robert Moore’s cycle during a 21-8 win last season was Arkansas’ first since 1994.

Leach and Jace Bohrofen each hit multiple home runs. Playing for only the second time in the past month due to a shoulder injury, Bohrofen hit solo home runs in the fourth and eighth innings — his first homers since transferring from Oklahoma after last season.

The Razorbacks (22-5) fell behind the Bears 3-0 in the first inning, but scored six runs in the second and never trailed again.

Arkansas out-hit UCA 19-13 and the Razorbacks hit a season-high seven home runs — two by Leach and Bohrofen, and one apiece by Braydon Webb in the third inning, Peyton Stovall in the fourth and Jalen Battles in the seventh.

Every Arkansas starter recorded at least one hit. Webb, Bohrofen, Moore, Stovall, Brady Slavens and Kendall Diggs had two hits apiece.

Webb’s third-inning grand slam put the Razorbacks ahead 11-5 and was his second grand slam this season. He also hit a grand slam to initiate a run rule during the eighth inning of a 14-1 victory over Grambling State on March 15.

That hit was Webb’s first after a 0-for-23 start to the season. He is batting .415 with a team-leading seven home runs since.

Arkansas’ four grand slams through 27 games are as many as the team hit all of last season. Cayden Wallace hit grand slams on back-to-back days against Illinois-Chicago in March.

Three Razorbacks hit RBI triples against UCA. Leach’s two-run triple with no outs in the second inning tied the game 3-3. Moore and Slavens had back-to-back triples to right-center field with two outs in the sixth to extend the lead to 18-5.

Arkansas had 14 extra-base hits to raise its slugging percentage by 32 points to .492.

The Bears (11-16) scored three runs against Arkansas starter Miller Pleimann, a Fayetteville native who started for the first time in more than a year. Pleimann allowed four hits and hit a batter, and the center fielder Webb committed an error while he was on the mound.

Wallace led off the bottom of the first with a walk and scored on the second error by UCA second baseman Reid Bowman to pull the Razorbacks to within 3-1. Arkansas stranded two in the inning when Battles struck out.

The Razorbacks put the first six base runners on during the second inning and never looked back. Wallace’s RBI single gave Arkansas a 4-3 lead. Moore also had an RBI double in the inning and two runs scored on a sacrifice fly by Slavens after UCA’s left fielder and center fielder collided and fell down at the warning track.

In addition to Leach’s 5 RBI, Webb (4), Bohrofen (3), Slavens (3) and Moore (2) drove in multiple runs.

UCA starter Cade Fenton, a graduate of nearby Farmington High School, allowed 6 runs (5 earned), 3 hits and 2 walks in a 1-plus inning start.

There was no run rule in effect for Tuesday’s game, which provided both teams an opportunity to throw several pitchers. Nine Arkansas pitchers took the mound, some of whom had not pitched in three weeks due to recently canceled midweek games against Nebraska-Omaha and Arkansas-Little Rock.

Six pitchers — Heston Tole, Elijah Trest, Nick Griffin, Issac Bracken, Mark Adamiak and Austin Ledbetter — threw at least one inning of scoreless relief. UCA’s nine runs came against Pleimann, Zack Morris and Nick Moten.

Morris earned the win with a 2 1/3-inning outing in which he allowed 2 runs, 2 hits and 1 walk. Moten did not retire a batter and was responsible for all runs during UCA’s four-run seventh.

Arkansas and UCA are scheduled to play against April 26 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. The Razorbacks return to SEC play Thursday with the start of a three-game series at No. 22 Florida.