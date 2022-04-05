Put limit on senators

The political scene is close upon us, and voting will soon be here. We need to really think who we want to represent us in Washington. I feel that Arkansas should have term limits, but since we haven't voted that in, then I feel we need to vote out senators after they have been in like eight years, 12 at the very most.

Senators get to be like Supreme Court justices; they feel like they have a lifetime job, and I feel we should make term limits on senators. We won't let our governor be our governor longer than eight years, and honestly, I think Asa should be able to be in a few more years. But he can't. So, since John Boozman has missed a lot of votes that could benefit our state since he is a "show pony" like his advertisement said he isn't, I feel he needs to be voted out. He should have been voted out the last time; it seems to me he hasn't done anything to benefit Arkansas in the past four years except say that Donald Trump supports him. Does anyone remember Jan. 6, 2021?

Please, vote anyone in, let him out to "pasture" so he can be with the other ponies.

Thanks for listening to my opinion. (Tom Cotton is in the same place also.) Vote appropriately.

CHARLOTTE ROBINSON

Siloam Springs

Journalistic judgment

Gotta be an April Fool's joke, I thought. Hunter Biden doesn't have an office in the White House, wasn't working for the U.S. government, wasn't running for office. Yet Friday a three-page Hunter Biden "extra" in the A section?

Unbelievable, I mused; is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette really giving air to an unsubstantiated and unimportant story that was investigated and found without merit by the cronies of a treasonous past president? You gotta be kidding me, I thought, as I read the first sentence of an article confirming the veracity of data that came from "a portable hard drive [that] purportedly contained data from Hunter Biden's MacBook Pro computer." Is that a weird way of saying the hard drive analyzed came from Hunter Biden's computer? Or was the analyzed data on a hard drive containing a copy presented by Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon? A chain of control with those two? And the ADG reserves three pages in the front section for this hooey.

Is this a bad April Fool's joke?

The ADG chose to provide Tucker Carlson with a platform days before the 2020 election, a multi-page spiel of propaganda promoting the political agenda of, I believe, the worst traitor in U.S. history. Now the ADG has again showed poor journalistic judgment by publishing the Hunter Biden extra, an article chock-full of speculation and woefully lacking in evidence. Why the ADG chose to publish this article at this time is a good question; the story originates with the party of chicken scat and is being used to undermine our democracy. A great disservice to us all; as readers we expect the ADG to provide fair and balanced news coverage outside the editorial page. Do better, ADG, when it comes to the truth. Daily newspapers are our last hope!

TODD DAHLIN

Mountain Home

Take lead on refugees

The time is ripe for Arkansas to take the lead in offering refuge for the victims of Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine. At this date, there already are persons of Ukrainian nationality present in the state. On March 29, recently retired Arkansas State University historian Alexander Sydorenko gave an extensive overview on the histories of Ukraine and Russia. Within the state, Ukrainians turn up in odd places. In the Fulton County community of Camp, 8 percent of the residents are of Ukrainian origin.

So why is Arkansas so well-suited to house even temporary refugees? First, parts of the Ozarks and almost all of the Delta are semi-abandoned wastelands marked by closed storefronts, abandoned substantial homes, under-utilized school buildings and much more waiting to be rescued. This could be a good start for turning these parts of Arkansas around. Do note that at Slovak, we have Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church; Ukrainians typically are Catholic, not Russian Orthodox. The foundations are here. Build, and they will come.

And who should lead in this endeavor and make it come to pass? The descendant of an earlier immigrant to the region: Don Joseph Bernard Valliere d'Hauterive Valliere, born in Languedoc, France, in 1747, who came to Arkansas to take command of Arkansas Post in 1778, and Congressman French Hill is a descendant.

MICHAEL B. DOUGAN

Jonesboro

Give him some space

When the now infamous slap occurred, I responded the way I think most people did: "What is wrong with him?" Almost immediately, though, I remembered a book I recently read, "What Happened to You?" by Dr. Bruce Perry in collaboration with Oprah Winfrey.

Will Smith uncharacteristically snapped. Why? My guess is that he truly has unresolved extreme trauma that he has suffered with his entire life. I know this because this has happened to me on more than one occasion. He feels remorse, embarrassment, and shame. He probably wants to curl up in bed and stay there. He does not need to be criticized or made fun of. What he needs is a compassionate response. He needs therapy. He is a good person. Let's leave him alone.

PATRICIA PHILLIPS

Little Rock

Won't be mistaken

I would like to assure Sen. Lindsay Graham that his hysterical theatrics at the confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson were completely unnecessary given that he will never be misperceived as a serious, well-intentioned legislator. His constituents back in South Carolina should not be surprised.

JOHN FREELY

Maumelle