Little Rock police arrest man in killing at Pizza D'Action

Little Rock police on Tuesday tweeted that they have arrested a man in the March 26 homicide at a Little Rock bar on West Markham Street.

Less than 24 hours after releasing photos purported to show the person who killed Charlie Willis, 53, police said they have arrested and charged Tyler Jackson, 23, of North Little Rock in the crime.

Jackson is charged with first-degree murder, and police said he is held at the Pulaski County jail, although he had not yet appeared on online jail records as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Willis was fatally shot in the early morning hours of March 26 at Pizza D'Action at 2919 West Markham St., where he worked as a doorman.

Regulars said Willis was kind, friendly, and incredibly well-liked, with a Facebook post made by the bar about his death drawing about 140 comments sharing memories and expressing solidarity with Willis' family and the bar.