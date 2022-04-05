LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Central Arkansas Baseball

Arkansas 7, Central Arkansas 3 -- Middle 3rd Inning

RHP Heston Tole takes over on the mound for the Hogs.

Morris gets the hook after a single and walk.

Arkansas 7, Central Arkansas 3 -- End 2nd Inning

Arkansas tacks on a couple more runs on a sac-fly from Brady Slavens. Two UCA outfielders collided while making the catch, which allowed Robert Moore to score from second

LHP Dilla Janak enters from the bullpen for the Bears as neither starter makes it past the second inning.

A two-run triple from Dylan Leach tied the game and Cayden Wallace singled in a run to give them the lead.

Four consecutive Razorbacks have reached base to begin the inning.

Central Arkansas 3, Arkansas 1 -- Middle 2nd Inning

Morris induced a couple of popouts to end the inning.

Reid Bowman is having a disastrous start to this one. He singled into left to lead off the inning but was thrown out retreating to first after rounding the base aggressively.

Central Arkansas 3, Arkansas 1 -- End 1st Inning

UCA starter Cade Fenton struck out the side in between a walk and two botched grounders from 2B Reid Bowman.

The Razorbacks scratch across a run without recording a hit thanks to two errors in the inning.

Central Arkansas 3, Arkansas 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

The Razorbacks get out of the inning after Battles records an unassisted double play on a liner back up the middle.

LHP Zack Morris will come into pitch for the Razorbacks.

Pleimann plunks the first batter after the mound visit and his day is done after recording one out.

The Bears have scored three runs on four hits and that'll bring out the Hogs' pitching coach.

Pleimann strikes out the next batter but then surrenders a rbi-double down the left-field line to give the Bears the lead.

The Bears' leadoff man Kolby Johnson slaps a 2-2 pitch for an opposite-field single. Johnson advances to second on an errant pickoff attempt.

Pregame:

It's a sunny evening at Baum-Walker Stadium with the temperature in the mid 70's with a 14-mph breeze blowing in from right field.

The Hogs own the SEC’s longest active consecutive series winning streak as well as the conference’s longest consecutive home series winning streak (10).

Two homegrown Arkansas products will take the mound for each natural state squad.

Probable starters: UCA RHP Cade Fenton (0-1, 5.14 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Miller Pleimann (0-0, 2.45 ERA)

Pleimann will be making his first start of the season and second of his Razorback career.

Arkansas lineup:

1B Wallace

CF Webb

2B Moore

RF Slavens

LF Bohrofen

SS Battles

DH Diggs

1B Stovall

C Leach



