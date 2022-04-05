• When Jim Carrey was told that Dolly Parton would love him to play her former business partner Porter Wagoner, the Golden Globe winner announced his "fairly serious" plans to retire. "I'm retiring, but ... it depends if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's gonna be really important for people to see," Carrey told "Access Hollywood" while doing press for "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." He noted that he does like his quiet, spiritual life. "I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break," the Canadian-born actor said. "I've done enough. I am enough." Carrey, 60, did not firmly shut the door on the possibility of playing Wagoner. "Well, I would always speak to Dolly," he told "Access Hollywood." "Dolly's just, to me, an otherworldly talent that is, just bigger than you can imagine."

• Joe Exotic, known for the Netflix documentary series "Tiger King," has filed for divorce from his husband with the hopes of marrying a man he met behind bars. The former zookeeper, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is serving a 21-year prison sentence for a murder-for-hire case involving Carole Baskin, an animal welfare advocate and his longtime rival. "Mr. Maldonado-Passage is seeking a divorce from jail because he desires to marry his new love interest, Mr. John Graham whom he met in prison," his attorney, Autumn Blackledge, said in a statement to People. According to court documents, the 59-year-old Tiger King met his new flame in February 2021, while they were both locked up in Federal Medical Center Fort Worth in Texas, TMZ reported."God works in amazing ways," Maldonado-Passage said of meeting Graham. Graham was sentenced in 2012 to more than 12 years in prison for burglary and possession of a firearm. Blackledge confirmed that he "has recently been released from prison and is not taking interview requests or making comments at this time." Maldonado-Passage married Dillon Passage in 2018. He was sentenced to prison time two years into their union. Blackledge said the couple split up more than a year ago. Maldonado-Passage tried on several occasions to contact Passage, but he was ultimately unsuccessful. "It is the hope of the Tiger King that they can both move on with their lives and divorce quickly and amicably," according to a news release. In a statement to People, Passage's agent, Jeff Duncan, said his client "is pleased to get some finality to the divorce." "Dillon is happy to get some closure and welcomes progress toward his request for divorce to Joseph Maldonado," Duncan said.