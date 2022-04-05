Water drain installation

closes part of Sleepy Valley

Sleepy Valley Road, between Gorge and Spring Valley roads, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Wednesday for the installation of new water drainage.

Caution signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists are asked to use an alternate route when traveling in this area.

WCAWD board

sets teleconference

The Planning and Performance Committee of the West Central Arkansas Workforce Development Board will have a teleconference at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The call-in number for the meeting is 646-838-1723, with a passcode of 922544914.