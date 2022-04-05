Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Angel Fonseca-Colio, 48, 14890 Wild Wing Place in Gravette, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Fonseca-Colio was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Nicole Mata, 23, of 1840 W. Kaywood Lane, Apt. 11, in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor. Mata was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Dennis Cole, 33, of 544 N. Salem Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault, terroristic threatening and battery. Cole was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Michael Febles, 24, of 1840 W. Kaywood Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor. Febles was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Springdale

• Kyle Benish, 33, of 3601 Falcon Road in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Benish was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Junior Joash, 39, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Joash was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Kimberly Roberts, 58, of 20379 Holiday Road in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering and interference with emergency communication. Roberts was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.