NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Walleye fishing is good in the White and War Eagle tributaries.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers recommends trolling with crank baits, jerk baits or minnows for walleye. White bass should start migrating up these two tributaries soon. Minnows or any lure that resembles a minnow is good to use. Small crawdads should also work.

Fish for striped bass in the lake's major creek arms with brood minnows. Try for crappie in creek arms with jigs or minnows 15 to 20 feet deep. For black bass, use Alabama rigs, jerk baits, crank baits or jig and pigs.

Average surface water temperature is in the low to mid-50s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports good walleye fishing in the White and War Eagle tributaries. They're biting crank baits, soft plastic lures and minnows. The white bass run up the tributaries is in its early stages.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy said the trout bite has slowed because of the power generation schedule and water level going down. Fish for trout in deep holes and slack water areas with Power Bait or other prepared trout baits.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie are biting well on jigs or minnows. Powell recommends a jig with black hair and an orange head. He tips the jig with a yellow crappie nibble. Black bass are biting well on plastic worms.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake bait shop said walleye are biting well below the Lake Sequoyah dam on minnows or swim baits. Crappie are finicky, he said. Anglers see crappie on their electronics, but the fish have been slow to bite. Black bass are hitting spinner baits. Bluegill are biting worms.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for black bass at all Bella Vista lakes with jerk baits, crank baits or Alabama rigs. Try worms or crickets for bluegill.

Go with Power Bait or small spoons for trout at Lake Brittany. The lake was stocked with rainbow trout twice last winter and will be stocked one more time this spring, according to the Lakes and Parks Department.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all types of soft-plastic baits rigged any style. Swim baits and top-water lures may also work.

Siloam Springs, Crystal lakes

Stroud recommends fishing for bluegill with worms.

Illinois River

Fish for black bass with tube baits or small jerk baits. Fishing is best in low water, Stroud suggests.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass at Lake Eucha with jig and pigs, Alabama rigs, jerk baits or square-bill crank baits.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports largemouth bass are biting well at Grand Lake on crank baits and plastic worms. Crappie fishing is good with jigs. Catfish are biting fair on cut bait or live bait.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass fishing is fair with Alabama rigs, crank baits, plastic worms or jig and pigs. Crappie are biting fair on minnows or jigs fished around brush and docks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass fishing has improved. Fish can be caught several ways.

Try the backs of creek arms where runoff enters the lake. Use a spinner bait, crank bait or chatter bait. Jig and pigs may work in the shade of docks.

Crank baits may work on cloudy, windy days. Go with a swim bait on sunny, windy days. Fish them along flat gravel points 8 to 15 feet deep on the bottom. Jerk baits may work around standing timber or brush. Breezy days are best.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff