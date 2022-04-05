NWA outdoor briefs

Hikers hit Wedington trail

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike Thursday at the Lake Wedington hiking trail. This will be a 5-mile loop hike with one possibly wet crossing.

Meet at 9 a.m. at the parking lot across from the Lake Wedington campground. The campground is 11 miles west of Fayetteville on Arkansas 16.

The group will hike 5.3 miles on April 13 along the Ozark Highlands Trail and Shepherd Springs Loop at Lake Fort Smith State Park. Meet at 9 a.m. at the visitor center.

Interested hikers should contact Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Talk's topic is Camp Orr

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River, Christian Swaim will give an historical presentation, "The History of Camp Orr High Adventure Base" Boy Scout camp, from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room of the Newton County Library on Stone Street in Jasper. This event will be sponsored by the Buffalo National River Partners and the Newton County Library. It will also be available at www.newtoncountylibrary.org to see online.

Program explores edible plants

Devil's Den State Park will host a workshop from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 16 about wild edible plants. Cost is $15. Participants will learn to identify edible plants in the wild and get hands-on experience preparing recipes with them.

Call the park office, 479-761-3325, to register.

Audubon visits Coler preserve

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip April 23 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville. Meet at the preserve's south entrance on Northwest Third Street.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. The preserve is home to many species of birds and wildflowers. Most of the trip is on a level concrete pathway. People may stay for as long or as little as they'd like. For details call Joe Neal, 479-521-1858.

Fosters win at Beaver Lake

Bobby and Dusti Foster won the Guys and Gals bass tournament held March 27 at Beaver Lake. They had four bass weighing 8.25 pounds. They also had big bass with a 4.89-pound largemouth.

Justin and Ashley Pruitt were second with four bass weighing 7.91 pounds. Paul McNabb and Crissy Waldhoer placed third with five bass at 4.89 pounds.

Wanted: Your camping tips

Northwest Arkansas Outdoors once again seeks camping tips from readers for a story to run later this spring as camping season kicks into gear. Got some tips for the campsite such as tips for preparing food, proper tent set-up or campsite etiquette? Tips for camping with kids are always welcome.

Email your tips to fputthoff@nwadg.com and be sure to include camping tips in the subject line.

Exhibit highlights river

In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River, a free art exhibit celebrating the beauty of the Buffalo will be on display through April at the Boone County Library, 221 W. Stephenson Ave., in Harrison.

Works from the Buffalo National River Artist-in-Residence Program from 1996-2008 and 2019, as well as pieces from local artists, will be featured. The National Park Service's Artist-in-Residency Program was created to provide artists with opportunities to create works of art in varied natural and cultural settings.

See documentary online

The Ozark Society has released the documentary film "First River: How Arkansas Saved a National Treasure" to mark the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River's official designation as America's first national river.

The film, which was produced by the Ozark Society, explores the river's conservation history as well as contemporary issues facing Buffalo National River. It is available for free public streaming on the Ozark Society website, www.ozarksociety.net.