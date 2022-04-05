BASEBALL

Pujols to start opener

Albert Pujols will be in the starting lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates when he begins his final big league season Thursday in what should be an emotional return to Busch Stadium. Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol announced Monday that Pujols, who signed a $2.5 million contract to return to the club where he became a star, will be the designated hitter for his 22nd consecutive opening day start. That matches Hank Aaron and Carl Yastrzemski for second-most behind only Pete Rose, who made 23 straight during his career. Later Monday, the 10-time All-Star issued a statement confirming that he had filed for divorce from his wife, Deidre, after 22 years of marriage. Deidre Pujols underwent surgery last week to remove a brain tumor discovered in October. Pujols asked for "our privacy and the privacy of our five children during this time." On the field, Pujols could relieve Paul Goldschmidt at first base at times this season, and he was expected to get a little work there this week before the club heads back to St. Louis. Pujols, who returns to St. Louis with 679 career home runs, hit .236 with 17 home runs last season while splitting time with the Angels and Dodgers.

Three players suspended

Outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodriguez and infielder Jose Rondon were suspended for 80 games each Monday in the first discipline since the major league drug testing program resumed March 11 following a 99-day suspension during the lockout. The three, all free agents, tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone, the commissioner's office said Monday. The tests resulted from urine samples taken before the lockout started Dec. 2, but MLB concluded it could not announce discipline during the lockout, a person familiar with the testing program said, speaking on condition of anonymity because that detail was not announced. Santana, 31, is an eight-year major league veteran who hit .181 with 5 home runs and 14 RBI in 38 games for the Boston Red Sox last season. Rodriguez, a 32-year-old right-hander, was acquired by Atlanta from Pittsburgh on July 30 and went 1-2 with a 3.12 ERA in 27 relief appearances for the Braves but did not appear on a postseason roster for the World Series champions. He was 5-4 with a 2.94 ERA in 64 relief outings last year. Rondon, 28, hit .263 with 3 home runs and 9 RBIs in 63 games for St. Louis last season.

Tommy Davis dies

Tommy Davis, a two-time National League batting champion who won three World Series titles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. He was 83. He died Sunday night in Phoenix, the Dodgers announced Monday without providing a cause. They were informed of his death by his daughter, Morgana. Born in Brooklyn, Davis was the franchise's first batting champion after the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles. He won consecutive titles in 1962, when he hit .346 and led the NL in hits and RBI, and 1963, when he hit .326. Davis' 230 hits and 153 RBI in 1962 remain Los Angeles single-season records. He won World Series titles in 1959, 1963 and 1965. Besides his eight years with the Dodgers, Davis played another 10 for the New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, the Seattle Pilots, Houston, Oakland, Chicago Cubs, Baltimore, California Angels and Kansas City. He had a career .294 average in 1,999 games with 153 home runs and 1,052 RBI.

FOOTBALL

Eagles, Saints swap picks

The New Orleans Saints added an extra first-round pick in case they want to target a quarterback in this month's draft. The Saints acquired two first-round picks from the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday in a major swap of assets. The Eagles sent picks Nos. 16 and 19 and a sixth-rounder (No. 194) to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, a third-rounder (No. 101), a seventh-rounder (No. 237), a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder. The move leaves both teams with two firsts later this month when the NFL holds its first draft in Las Vegas. Philadelphia kept the 15th overall pick it acquired from Miami in a draft swap last year. The Saints brought back Jameis Winston on a two-year deal. New Orleans also signed veteran Andy Dalton to join Ian Book. Taysom Hill, who was 7-2 as a starting quarterback in relief of Drew Brees and Winston during the past two seasons, remains with the club as well, but is expected to serve in a more traditional tight end role in 2022. The Saints could have their choice among the draft's top quarterbacks at No. 16, or they could package the two firsts to move up in the draft. The Saints also have needs on the offensive line after losing three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) in free agency, and at safety following the retirement of three-time Pro Bowl pick Malcolm Jenkins. The deal gives Philadelphia more draft capital in future years. The Eagles now have more flexibility with two firsts in 2023.

BASKETBALL

Kentucky extends Elzy

Kentucky women's basketball Coach Kyra Elzy had her contract extended through 2027 after she guided the Wildcats to their first SEC Tournament championship in 40 years. Terms of the contract were not immediately available. Elzy was interim coach for a brief period before officially taking over for Matthew Mitchell in December 2020 after a 6-0 start. She has a 37-21 record at Kentucky, leading the Wildcats back from losing eight of nine at midseason to 10 consecutive league wins -- including a 64-62 upset of top-ranked and eventual national champion South Carolina in the SEC Tournament title game. The Wildcats, who finished 19-12 this season, earned their second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth but fell 69-62 to Princeton in the first round.

TENNIS

Swiatek new No. 1

Iga Swiatek moved up one spot to the top of the WTA rankings Monday, becoming the first tennis player from Poland to be No. 1 in the sport. The 20-year-old Swiatek takes over from Ash Barty, who announced last month she would be retiring at the age of 25 after more than two years at No. 1. Swiatek won the 2020 French Open and is currently on a 17-match winning streak that includes the title at the hard-court Miami Open, where she defeated Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 in the final on Saturday. Novak Djokovic remained at No. 1 despite not having played at Indian Wells or Miami because he has not been vaccinated against covid-19 and couldn't travel to the United States. Daniil Medvedev briefly held the top spot this year and could have returned there depending on his performance in Miami, but his quarterfinal loss meant he stayed at No. 2. He announced Saturday he would be sidelined for a month or two after having hernia surgery.