Oklahoma state House approves bill to make abortion illegal

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House gave final legislative approval on Tuesday to a bill that would make performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

With little discussion and no debate, the Republican-controlled House voted 70-14 to send the bill to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has previously said he'd sign any anti-abortion bill that comes to his desk.

The bill, which passed the Senate last year, makes an exception only for an abortion performed to save the life of the mother, said GOP state Rep. Jim Olson, of Roland, who sponsored the bill. Under the bill, a person convicted of performing an abortion would face up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

"The penalties are for the doctor, not for the woman," Olson said.

Similar bills approved by the Oklahoma Legislature in recent years have been stopped by the courts as unconstitutional.

The House also adopted a resolution on Tuesday to recognize lives lost due to abortion and urge citizens to fly flags at half-staff on Jan. 22, the day the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in its landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.

The bill's passage came on the same day a "Bans Off Oklahoma" rally was being held at the Capitol in support of abortion rights.