One man dead, another injured after Van Buren train collision

VAN BUREN -- One man was killed and another left in critical condition after getting hit by a train Sunday, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to Lee Creek Park at 7:44 p.m. Sunday, according to a Monday post on the Van Buren Police Department Facebook page from Lt. Jonathan Wear, police spokesman. The incident took place on the Union Pacific Railroad bridge over Lee Creek.

Kiley Settle, 51, of Van Buren was found dead while Charley Foulk, 51, of Van Buren received severe injures, according to Wear.

The driver of the train reportedly activated the train's emergency braking system when he noticed the two men on the bridge, according to Wear. However, the train couldn't stop in time, and Settle and Foulk weren't able to get off the bridge before getting hit.