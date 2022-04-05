100 years ago

April 5, 1922

MEMPHIS -- With the Mississippi river falling at a rate of almost a half foot a day at Memphis, and the crest of the flood water passing Helena tonight, with the probability, according to Weather Bureau officials, of a stationary river at Old Town, Ark., the only point in the central river district where serious levee trouble has developed, early tomorrow, the flood situation is decidedly improved, United States engineers in charge of flood protection work, announced tonight.

50 years ago

April 5, 1972

• State Senator Q. Byrum Hurst of Hot Springs, a member of the Senate for 22 years and the leading advocate of legalized gambling in the 1960s, entered the governor's race 30 minutes before the deadline Tuesday. Hurst, 53, was the fifth Democratto file for governor and the only one of Governor Bumpers' Democratic opponents with a statewide reputation. Former state Welfare Commissioner Len E. Blaylock received no opposition for the Republican nomination.

25 years ago

April 5, 1997

• Eight hundred Little Rock city employees got a lesson Friday in direct-deposit banking. While the deposit may be directed to their bank, that may not necessarily happen directly. A snafu that went unnoticed Thursday night resulted in a misfired computer transaction between the city and its bank. And that set phones to ringing Friday morning --"probably a hundred, for sure," city payroll manager Myron Barnes said. The calls went from employees to the city, the city to its bank, and the city's bank to the more than 50 banks the employees use. The city is accepting full responsibility for the gaffe, which involves some $790,000, Finance Director Harold Boldt said. "The whole reason this thing failed is because of us," Boldt said. Roughly 800 of the city's 2,000 employees use the direct-deposit service.

10 years ago

April 5, 2012

• Hundreds gathered at the state Capitol on Wednesday to mark two occasions: the 44th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., and the memorial service on the Capitol steps three days later. At the latter event, held April 7, 1968, Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller held hands and sang "We Shall Overcome" with local black community leaders. "Let us not forget that we are all the creatures of God," Rockefeller said that day. "I am not my brother's keeper. I am my brother's brother." Nearly 44 years later, his grandson, William Rockefeller, read those words again on the Capitol steps at an event sponsored jointly by the Martin Luther King Jr. Commision and the Winthrop Rockefeller Centennial Initiative. The governor's presence that day in 1968 was not a foregone conclusion. William "Sonny" Walker, who helped organize the 1968 service, said Wednesday that it was an uphill battle convincing some of Rockefeller's aides that it was a good idea. Some were concerned that the vigil would only increase tensions, which reached a boiling point in other cities after King's assassination in Memphis. Walker said Wednesday that Rockefeller's presence a decade after the Central High crisis was a watershed moment. "I thought it was huge, especially after what we had gone through in '57 and '58," he said. "We had something to overcome. With some of the ways Arkansas was regarded and perceived, we needed something like that. And he gave it to us. It was significant. We'll never forget it, those of us who were a part of it."