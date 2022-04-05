OTHERS SAY: Orlando amusement park tragedy should inspire safeguards

The Orlando Sentinel

Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson was a talented student athlete, much loved by his family and looking forward to starting high school with a guaranteed spot on the football team. On social media, friends and family described a "gentle giant" who carried a straight-A average in middle school and dreamed of playing in the NFL. He had reason to believe he might someday make it.

All that potential, all that hope, crashed to the ground last month when Tyre--who lived in St. Louis, and was visiting Orlando on spring break--slipped out of a seat on a drop-tower attraction in Orlando's ICON Park and fell to his death.

In the aftermath of a stunning tragedy, the first instinct after the initial horror and shock is to ask why. What could have been done differently? What might have saved Tyre's life? Operator error might have been a significant factor: The manual for the ride, known as the Orlando Free Fall, specified a weight limit of 287 pounds. Family members said Tyre stood 6-feet-5 and exceeded that by more than 50 pounds. Ride safety experts have told the Sentinel they believed the ride should have had additional restraints as well, providing an extra layer of protection if the shoulder harness failed.

It may be a long time, however, before the full truth is known. That shouldn't stop Florida officials from asking what more they can do to prevent another tragedy such as this one--and protect other families from unimaginable heartbreak.

The most obvious question is whether a ride like this should be allowed to operate without a backup safety restraint such as a lap belt. And until that question is answered, it makes sense to shut down similar rides that are operating across Florida.

And as the state reviews this case, it should also be asking whether changes are needed on a larger scale. It's notable that Florida's toughest inspection laws target rides operated by smaller companies--theme parks with more than 1,000 employees have less oversight, and detailed reports of injuries or deaths are not considered public record.

None of this will ease the heartbreak of those who loved Tyre; they will feel his loss, and wonder about the man he might have become, forever. But his death throws a harsh light on the state's duty to protect other families. As the truth unfolds in this tragedy, state officials should look for gaps in Florida's safety net for amusement rides, and find ways to protect those who come to Florida seeking fun and a little adventure.