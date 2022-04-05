Planning commissioners to review rezoning for 112 Drive-In in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Plans to redevelop the 112 Drive-In site include an outdoor movie screen and indoor cinema, with residential buildings placed throughout and a commercial area.

The Planning Commission on Monday will consider a rezoning request for 19.5 acres at the site of the 112 Drive-In off Arkansas 112, south of Van Asche Drive and west of Interstate 49. The entire site is about 36 acres, according to Washington County property records.

The rezoning proposal would go to the City Council for final consideration if planning commissioners recommend approval.

The proposal would change the land from a strictly commercial zone to an urban thoroughfare. Potential land uses in an urban thoroughfare zone include single-family homes to quadplexes and multifamily dwellings in addition to many of the commercial uses allowed under the current zoning. Those commercial uses can include eating places, retail, hotels and offices.

Dave Anderson, a developer who lives in Little Rock, said he has an agreement with the current owners to purchase the property. The Washington County Assessor's Office has not yet received any documents on a change in ownership.

Anderson, who said he has lived in Arkansas for about 20 years, has a background in the cinema industry. He oversaw publicity for a chain of art house cinemas, served as a producer at MTV and other outlets and has been a filmmaker and photographer in various capacities, he said.

The city in March received a letter for the request and a site plan associated with the rezoning. However, the City Attorney's Office has frequently instructed planning commissioners and City Council members to refrain from considering site plans with a rezoning request and to primarily focus on potential land uses and compatibility with surrounding areas. A detailed site plan would come to the Planning Commission as a later part of the review process.

Anderson said he appreciates the outpouring of interest he has seen in the project, but that it would be premature to discuss preliminary plans before the city's approvals are given. He said he loves movies and drive-ins and building walkable, bike-friendly green communities. The intention is to build a special neighborhood entertainment destination for all to enjoy, he said.

"This is going to be a really spectacular cinema destination for the whole state, not just for Fayetteville," Anderson said.

The preliminary plan submitted to the city shows an outdoor movie screen at the southeast corner of the property with 46 stalls for cars. Immediately north of that would be a 37,585-square-foot indoor theater with 805 seats and a beer garden outside facing the outdoor screen. The current outdoor screen lies closer to the northeast corner of the site.

The southwest corner of the plan near Arkansas 112 shows a 10,285-square-foot retail and restaurant space with parking. The plan also includes 210 residential units.

The 112 Drive-In opened in 1980 to replace the 71 Drive-In, which was demolished to make way for Fiesta Square shopping center, according to Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette archives. Anthony Bowling and his family have managed the outdoor theater for decades.

The number of drive-in theaters in Arkansas peaked in 1958, when the state had 57, according to driveintheater.com, a website that tracks the history of drive-ins. Today, there are three: the 112 Drive-In in Fayetteville, the Kenda Drive-In in Marshall and the Stone Drive-In in Mountain View.

There were more than 4,000 drive-in theaters operating in the United States in the 1950s, according to driveinmovie.com, another internet resource for information on drive-ins. There are about 300 operating today across the country.

The 112 Drive-In will open for the season Friday evening with showings of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and "The Lost City."

A drawing from Hodges Architecture of Dallas, Texas, shows a proposed plan to redevelop the 112 Drive-In site in Fayetteville. The city's Planning Commission on Monday will consider a rezoning proposal for 19.5 acres of the 36-acre site. (Courtesy/Fayetteville)



For more information on the 112 Drive-In, go to:

https://112driveintheatre.com