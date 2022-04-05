PREP BASEBALL: Har-Ber strikes fast, rolls past Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- The game may have started a little late Monday, but Springdale Har-Ber's bats were right on schedule.

The Wildcats struck quickly with three runs in the first inning and went on to post a 12-1 victory over crosstown rival Springdale during 6A-West Conference baseball action at Bulldog Field.

"We had a little spurt where we have struggled," Har-Ber coach Dustin Helmkamp said. "But in the last three or four games, they've got going. It's a good sign.

"They've been using the back side of the field more and having more complete ABs, more discipline. It's paid off for them here, and I hope it continues in the same direction."

Rain delayed the start of Monday's game by an hour, but Har-Ber (13-4, 4-1) quickly had its offense going. Kaleb Kellar belted a leadoff single, then stole second and scored on the first of three hits by Cooper Dossett, a double that went inside the third-base bag and into the left-field corner.

Ethan Fender followed with that a single to left and scored Dossett. Springdale (10-4, 2-3) then changed pitchers as Yadi Canales relieved starter Colton Kelley, but Fender later scored on a passed ball and gave the Wildcats a 3-0 lead.

"We wanted to put pressure on them early," Helmkamp said. "To get those runs in this kind of conditions was definitely a positive."

Dossett, meanwhile, had no problem making that lead stand with what might have been called a wildly effective performance. The right-hander didn't allow a hit until Jake McCool flared a single into right with one out in the fifth and struck out 11 batters, but he did allow five walks over five innings.

Springdale's run came in the third when McCool walked and later raced home when Dossett's third strike to Kyle Langford turned into a wild pitch and kept the inning alive.

"I thought his arm was alive," Helmkamp said of Dossett.

"I thought he was missing a few here and there, but I thought settling in through the second, third and fourth innings. He started getting comfortable, and it started raining again in the fifth. He lost a little, but he's a competitor."

Har-Ber put together solo tallies in the third through fifth innings before the Wildcats erupted for six in the sixth and eventually caused the 10-run rule to be used. Har-Ber scored two of its runs on a bases-loaded walk and a hit batter with the bases loaded, while Henry Acuff and Dossett each drove in a run with a hit.

The two teams will resume their series this afternoon on Har-Ber's home field.