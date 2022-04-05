NWADG Players of the Week: Sategna, Beeman dominate competition





There's plenty of reasons Isaiah Sategna is still running track at Fayetteville High School instead of participating in spring drills as a freshman with the Arkansas football team.

He displayed four of them in one meet.

Sategna won four events and piled up 40 individual points in another impressive showing in outdoor track and field during the annual Fayetteville Bulldog Relays. For his effort, Sategna is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette boys Athlete of the Week. Ella Beeman of Rogers is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette girls Athlete of the Week.

Sategna made it clear months ago he wanted to run track as a high school senior before continuing on to Arkansas, where he'll play football and run track for the Razorbacks. He was the dominant athlete on the track in the Bulldog Relays at Ramay Junior High, where he won the 100 (10.82), 110 hurdles (14.40), 300 hurdles (38.80), and Long Jump (22-3). He scored the bulk of the points for Fayetteville (137 points), which finished second in the meet to Bentonville (172 points).

"Isaiah has been a top track athlete not only in Arkansas but the nation since his ninth-grade year," Fayetteville track and field coach Drew Yoakum said. "What he did last week shows the hard work he's put in to overcome a two-year absence for Covid and an injury. The thing I am proudest of about Isaiah is seeing the growth he has made over four years both as an athlete and a leader. He has set an example for many athletes to follow in the future."

Beeman also had a big week for the Rogers' softball team.

She's a dominant right-hander who owns a 3-0 record with a minuscule 0.292 earned run average. She also bats cleanup and belted a pair of doubles with an RBI during a 4-1 win over Bentonville West last Tuesday.

"This is the best year she's had hitting the ball for us," said Rogers coach Mike Harper. "She's doing a really good job hitting to all parts of the field."

For the season, Beeman is batting .417 with 5 doubles and 12 RBI for the Lady Mounties (9-0, 4-0), who will travel today to face Bentonville in a showdown of the top teams in the 6A-West Conference.

