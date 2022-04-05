Siblings’ venture aids residents

When Kesha Cobb found herself in a dire position with $2 left in her pocket and having to choose between a pack of hot dogs or putting gas in her car to get her child to school, she made up her mind never to be put in that situation again.

Now Cobb is a USDA-certified farmer and founder of The Sustainability Project, a nonprofit organization and GrowOp, an agricultural cooperative that is creating and bringing together urban farmers and gardeners to promote Urban Ag advancement and growth.

Cobb, along with her partner and brother Kevin Holloway El, said they are growing the Pine Bluff community through agriculture with their latest endeavor, a community garden and greenhouse for the boys and girls of the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash Street.

In 2021, in partnership with the city of Pine Bluff Community Center, thousands of dollars were spent to construct a greenhouse and garden area. Unfortunately, in 2022, all the hard work was vandalized by a juvenile who was captured on a surveillance camera.

"It broke our hearts to see that everything had been turned over and some of the beds are broken," said Cobb, who explained that their new flower pots were turned over and the 10-foot by 12-foot greenhouse was knocked down and destroyed.

But the setback has not stopped the duo's mission to bless the community children and parents with some urban agriculture education.

"We brought this program to the community center in 2021; the kids were excited," said Cobb. "We taught them how to grow their own food and how to preserve them and keep them for a later date."

From greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, hair care products, skincare and lip balms, Cobb said, the children were amazed to see what they could grow themselves.

"They thought this stuff was made at the grocery store," she said. "This is more than about gardening; this is about growing healthy minds."

Cobb said that through education she and her brother are tackling socio-economic issues in low-income homes and neighborhoods.

"I brought myself out in one of those ways so I want the children and the low-income parents to know, especially now with prices changing due to the pandemic, that you can subsidize your table and your kitchen with your own food," she said . "I also want to target people who are food insecure or that have some health disparities related to food."

Working with the community center, Cobb said everything they grow is pesticide-free and safe to eat and use.

Holloway El incorporated Sacred Groves, a green space at 16th Avenue and Spruce Street, in 2017. He said the space was created to provide a serene setting and a return to nature to counter the violence often portrayed in the city.

"We are trying to do something positive here," he said. "It's a greater need for the return to nature. It's time to return back to nature."

Holloway El said that space is a symbolic relationship between humans and plants.

"The food that we eat affects our behavior, and in order for us to express that you have to have a space to do it," said Holloway El, who has plans to expand the gardens throughout the city. "These gardens, sacred groves, are places where you can come decompress and get back in contact with nature. If you have dirt, water and some seeds, in time you can have food."

In the spirit of rebuilding the greenhouse and garden at the Pine Bluff Community Center, the siblings are asking the community to contribute wood in all lengths, plywood, and brick. "We just need help and volunteers," said Cobb.

"We want every seed and plant to spark more than something to eat, we want them to think in their minds 'grow in me,' she said. "We want them to know the number aspect and the figures and that in Arkansas our biggest industry is agriculture with $16 billion a year produced. I want them to be a part of that industry."

The website www.Tsporg.us is the one Cobb uses, and it provides more program information, donation information and contact information.

"I want them to grow it," said Cobb, who added that, to dismantle the broken food chain, local producers must be created. "I want our young people to be local producers."

Cobb said a new program to develop young producers will start soon, partially funded through the USDA.

"Our goal is to take Pine Bluff and other areas like this and food secure through education," said Cobb. "Even if it's just one garden at a time, from seedlings to education, with the community support we will expand throughout the city."