State Crime Lab to rush ID of body found in El Dorado creek

The identity of a person who was found dead in a creek late last month could be confirmed sooner than investigators with the El Dorado Police Department originally thought.

The body was recovered from a creek in the area of Detroit Avenue and New York Street on March 24.

Capt. Scott Harwell, of the department’s criminal investigative division, said the body, which appeared to be that of a male, was badly decomposed and may have been in the water for some time.

The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for a medical examination, which will include DNA testing.

Harwell initially said it could take six to eight weeks for the crime lab to complete the autopsy and send the results.

He has since said the crime lab has agreed to put a rush on the process.

"The body was so badly damaged, it was impossible to do any visual ID, so the crime lab will process it and move it to the front of the line," Harwell said.

The results of the medical exam could be available within two weeks, he added, noting that the autopsy will also help determine the cause and manner of death and other details.

A man who was walking his dog through the area saw what appeared to be a body in the creek on the east side of Detroit Avenue and called 911, police said.

Harwell noted that heavy rains that had drenched the city earlier in the week caused the creek to swell and sent strong currents rushing through the area -- which likely exposed the body.

"At this point, we can't tell if it's a homicide or what,” he said. “The body was in pretty rough shape. These are things that we're hoping the crime lab will tell us.”