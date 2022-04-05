State reports 35 cases of coronavirus in day

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases grew Monday by 35, a larger daily increase than the one a week earlier but still the second-smallest one this year.

After rising by one a day earlier, the state Department of Health's tally of people currently hospitalized with covid-19 fell Monday by one, to 109.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by 15, to 11,280.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said 11 of the deaths reported Monday happened within the past month, and the other four were in February.

The increase in cases on Monday was down by three compared to the one Sunday but larger by 14 than the one the previous Monday, which was the smallest daily increase so far this year.

After reaching an almost 23-month low on Saturday and Sunday, the average daily increase over a rolling seven-day period rose Monday by two, to 84.





Still, with recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell Monday by 68, to 1,039, its lowest level since May 16, 2020, just over two months after the state's first case was identified.

After falling sharply from the heights they reached in January, Cima said, the state's new cases and number of hospitalized patients appear to have settled into a "slight descending trajectory," with some day-to-day fluctuations.

"Why we're so low, it's hard to say in particular what caused it, but I think a likely explanation is that during January and February, just a huge swath of the population was infected with covid-19, and so it's just a large faction of the population right now that is likely not what we would call susceptible," Cima said.

Even BA.2, a version of the omicron variant that is more transmissible and now thought to be the dominant strain in the United States, hasn't lead to a resurgence of cases in Arkansas or nationwide.

According to a Health Department report, the number of cases in Arkansas known to have been caused by the subvariant rose last week by 16, to 50.











Although the United Kingdom, where BA.2 is also dominant, has experienced a second wave of infections after its initial omicron peak, Cima said that was likely more related to the lifting of restrictions that were designed to slow the spread of the virus than it was to BA.2's greater transmissibility.

Cima said cases in Arkansas and other states could begin trending upward again, however, as the immunity that people gained through infection wanes.

"We'll see what happens in late summer, early fall," he said.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 11, on Monday, followed by Washington County with six, Benton County with three and Phillips County with two.

Thirteen counties had one new case each. The state's other 58 counties didn't have any new cases.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 833,163.

After falling by one a day earlier, the reported number of virus patients who were on ventilators in Arkansas rose Monday by the same number, to 21.

The number reported to be in intensive care remained at 36, the smallest number since at least May 2020.

Arkansas Children's, which in January had as many as 46 covid-19 patients at its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, had three on Monday, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

None of the patients was on a ventilator, she said.

VACCINATIONS UP

Continuing an uptick that began last week, the Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 325, which was larger by 127 than the daily increase a week earlier.

Almost 43% of the latest increase was from doses that were classified on the Health Department's online coronavirus dashboard as not having an "available dose number."

For now, that's how the department is listing second booster doses, which were authorized last week for people who are 50 or older or have compromised immune systems.

People age 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their initial shot and booster also became eligible to get a shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as a second booster four months after their first booster.

The number of people starting the vaccination process has also been trending upward.

On Monday, the Health Department's count of first doses that had been administered rose by 93, which was larger by 31 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

Growing for the fifth day in a row after reaching a record low, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 1,553, which was up from an average of 983 a day a week earlier.

The average for first doses rose to 380.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 66.2% of Arkansans had received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday, and 54% were fully vaccinated.

Of those fully vaccinated, 38.8% had received a booster dose.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas ranked 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 46th, ahead of Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama, in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 77% of people had received at least one dose, and 65.6% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 45% had received a booster dose.