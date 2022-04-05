GYMNASTICS

Hambrick, Shaffer qualify for NCAAs

University of Arkansas seniors Kennedy Hambrick and Sarah Shaffer qualified as individuals for the NCAA gymnastics championships based on their performances at the NCAA Norman (Okla.) Regional.

Hambrick's 39.575 score in the all-around competition in the regional semifinal and Shaffer's career-high tying 9.95 on the uneven bars were qualifying marks.

Both gymnasts will compete in Session I of the championships on April 14 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. Hambrick will rotate with Utah, starting her competition on the floor exercise, and Shaffer will be up after Alabama on the bars in the meet's first rotation.

Individual titles and the all-around crown will be awarded after the second session on April 14.

Hambrick and Shaffer will both be making their second appearances at the NCAAs.

Hambrick, of Pearland, Texas, competed as an individual all-arounder at last year's championships, while Shaffer of Tyler, Texas, competed with the Razorbacks in the 2018 NCAAs.

Shaffer is a bonus-year senior whose eligibility will expire after the championships. Hambrick, who has an extra year of eligibility remaining if she chooses, has not announced her intentions for the 2023 season.

-- Tom Murphy

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Stewart set to take over at Russellville

Will Stewart, who led the Norfork Lady Panthers to a Class 1A state championship in March, was hired as the new head girls basketball coach at Russellville on Monday night.

"Coach Stewart brings a wealth of basketball knowledge and experience to our program," Russellville Athletic Director Johnny Johnson said. "Coach Stewart's passion and enthusiasm for the game is contagious and our student-athletes are fortunate to have him as their head coach."

Stewart went 80-30 and led Norfork to back-to-back state finals appearances in his three seasons. The Arkansas Tech alumnus is taking over for Jae Kell, who guided the Lady Cyclones to a 13-14 record and a first-round appearance in the Class 5A state tournament in her lone season as coach.

-- Erick Taylor

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

McNeese State sweeps UAPB

McNeese State (21-14) banged out a combined 23 hits and had three home runs in cruising to a two-game sweep of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at Cowgirl Diamond in Lake Charles, La.

Alaysis Seneca had three hits, while Jil Poullard and Reese Reyna contributed two RBI apiece in a 13-1 victory in the first game for McNeese State, which scored all of its runs over the first four innings. Samaria Jackson accounted for the lone run for UAPB (4-29) after scoring off an error in the fourth.

In a 16-1 victory in the second game, Poullard, Kendall Talley and Adriana Ramirez all hit home runs for the Cowgirls. Kaylee Lopez also had four RBI as McNeese State jumped out to an 11-0 lead.

The Golden Lions avoided the shutout in the top of the fifth inning on Natalie Rogers' RBI-single.